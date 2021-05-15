Fleming County District Court

May 6, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Jeffrey S. Ginn, 59, disposition of carcasses within 48 hours, guilty $250 fine plus court costs.
Timothy Stone, 30, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 20.
Sharlene Taylor, 69, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 10.
Eli E. Chavous, 23, speeding five miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Tyler S. Darby, 25, speeding 19 miles over limit, failure to appear, summons on June 10.
Mortadha Samir Al-Jurehi, 22, speeding 20 miles over limit, failure to appear, summons on June 10.
Jeffrey Joseph Gerrish, 26, speeding 25 miles over limit, paid in full.
Donald T. Harris, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, no operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Austin Trent Blake, 31, speeding ten miles over limit, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.
Mary M. Coppage, 43, public intoxication on controlled substances, first-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 20.
Star Thomas, 21, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 10.
Rebecca L. McDowell, 43, first-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 10.
Ronald G. Vibbert, 41, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Christina Louise Riggs, 48, second-degree cruelty to animals, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 10.
Kelsey D. Rowe, 24, second-degree cruelty to animals, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 10.
Dillon Scott Mason, 24, second-degree cruelty to animals, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 10.
Charles Lee Bussell, 25, speeding ten miles over limit, dismissed.
Nikolas Strausbaugh, 24, operating motor vehicle under the influence substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 10.
Jacob Andrew Bloomfield, 23, failure to notify address change to DOT, dismissed.
Tyler Blake Olderham, 17, failure to wear seat belts, guilty $25 fine.
Michael Hay, 48, operating vehicle with expired license, dismissed with proof.
Ernie Hopkins, 24, glaring headlights, improper passing, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, summons on June 17.
Amber Godsey, 31, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, pretrial conference on May 20.
Christopher D. Royse, 29, alcohol intoxication in a public place, convicted felon in possession of firearm, pretrial conference on July 1.
William Gifford, 41, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol third offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on July 1.
Jeremiah S. Blevins, 32, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on May 20.
Jamie M. Miranda, 46, receiving stolen property under $500, failure to notify address change to DOT, pretrial conference on May 20.
Shayne T. Harmon, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury guilty 30 days serve conditional discharge, resisting arrest guilty 30 days serve conditional discharge, third-degree assault on peace officer with communicable bodily fluid guilty 30 days serve conditional discharge.
Timothy Parker, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Sara E. Doyle, 17, leaving scene of accident/failure to give aid, pretrial conference on June 17.
Ivan W. Poe, 27, attempted theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on July 1.
Martin Roegge Jr., 26, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on July 1.
William Brown, 25, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on June 3.
James Kiskaden, 34, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 13.
James Howard Kiskaden, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on May 13.
John Lewis, 60, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on June 10.
John Steven Lewis, 60, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on June 10.
Kyle Tschaenn,26, theft by unlawful taking over $500, bound to grand jury.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 26, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on June 17.
Kyle Tschaenn, 26, speeding 10 miles over limit, reckless driving, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 17.