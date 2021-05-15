Robertson County District Court

May 10, Judge Jay Delaney presiding:
Mick Anthony Gauden, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 14.
Jeffrey Allen Barker, 51, receiving stolen property under $10,000, complicity receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, complicity tampering with physical evidence, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 12.
Jane Margaret Coghe, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, first-degree possession of unspecified controlled substance first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on June 14.
Jane Margaret Coghe, 35, first-degree bail jumping, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 14.
Christopher Stephen Collins, 21, receiving stolen property, complicity receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, complicity tampering with physical evidence, not guilty plea, July 12.
Derek Michael Finch, 31, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Aug. 9, jury trial on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.
Charles Allen Fryman, 44, second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, possession open alcohol container in motor vehicle, alcohol intoxication in a public place, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on Aug. 9, jury trial on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.
Randi Michelle Fulmer, 31, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 14.
Carl David Hendricks, 54, theft by unlawful taking $500 or more,complicity theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on July 12.
Carl David Hendricks, 54, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree persistent felony offender, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 12.
Dustin Keith Hughes, 29, enhancement traffic in marijuana first offense, trafficking in industrial hemp first offense, complicity in trafficking in industrial hemp first offense, resisting arrest, menacing, drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on July 12.
Teri Kay Ruth Meeks, 33, first-degree possession controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication on controlled substances, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, falsely reporting an incident, entry of plea June 14.
Jeffrey William Pilosky, 43, theft by unlawful taking $500 or more, complicity theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, over $500, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on June 14.
Kenneth Dale Potter, 42, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, second-degree possession of controlled substances, first-degree persistent felony offender, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 12.
Jami Lyn Quinlin, 43, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substances, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on June 14.
Brandon Wayne Rickert, 28, third-degree assault, public intoxication on controlled substances, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree attempted escape, second-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, entry of plea June 14.