The Mason County Concert Choir and Orchestra

Presents

The 2021 Mason County Spring Musical Production

Newsies

The Broadway Hit

Music by Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics by Dick Scanlan, and Book by Richard Morris and Dick Scanlan

Presented by Arrangement with

Music Theatre International

421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019

Charlie Hunter, Producer and Conductor • Lindsey Spangler, Dramatic Director

No Flash Photography or Video Recording

Act I

Scene 1: Streets of New York

Santa Fe

Carrying the Banner

Scene 2: Pulitzer’s Office

The Bottom Line

Scene 3: Streets of NewYork

I Never Planned on You

Scene 4: Newsies Square

The World Will Know

Scene 5: Jacobi’s Deli

The World Will Know Reprise

Scene 6: Streets of New York

Watch What Happens

Scene 7: Newsies Square

Seize The Day

Scene 8: Rooftop

Santa Fe

Act II

Scene 1: Jacobi’s Deli

King of NewYork

Scene 2: The Refuge

Letter From The Refuge

Scene 3: Medda’s Theater

Watch What Happens Reprise

Scene 4:Pulitzers’s Office

The Bottom Line Reprise

Scene 5: Medda’s Theater

Brooklyn’s Here

Scene 6: Rooftop

Something to Believe in

Scene 7: Pulitzer’s Cellar

Once and for All

Scene 8: Pulitzer’s Office

Seize the Day Reprise

Scene 9: Newsie’s Square

Finale

Friday, May 14 – 7:30 P.M. Saturday, May 15 – 7:30 P.M.

Sunday May 16 – 2:15 P.M.

High School Auditorium – East Second Street, Downtown Maysville

