May 12, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Production Coordinators

Dramatic Director: Lindsay Spangler

Technical Coordinator: Sean Jackson

Drama Coach: Sallie McNeill

Accompanist: Tamara Conrad

Choreographer: Caitie Jugenheimer

Rehearsal Accompanist/Costume Services: Carol Brown

Concert Choir Rehearsal Accompanist: Tamara Conrad

Orchestra Rehearsal Accompanist: Samantha White

Costume Service Coordinators: Carol Brown

Makeup Director: Amy Roberson Dudley

Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio

Podium Partner

Editor of Publications: Jayden Walton

Art Consultant: Stephanie Martinez, Makenna Hampton

Ticket/Box Office Coordinators: Chrissy Hunter, Nancy Hunter

Production Coordinators, Lighting, Props, and Technical Staff:

Brayden Porter, Charlie Cropper, Makenna Hampton, Ethan Holton, Landon Scilley,

Kyin Lewis, Trevor Lawrence

Sound Coordinators: Sean Jackson, Ethan Holton

Prop Master: Makenna Hampton

Special Thanks:

All Parents, Patrons and Mason County Teachers/Staff

D & D Catering, M&M Custom Framing,

Nancy Hunter, Amanda Jolley, Sallie McNeil, Marshall Wallace

Carol Brown and James Ruark

