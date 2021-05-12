May 12, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The 2020-2021 Honor Roll of Patrons

We would like to thank all of our patrons for their donations to our department

GOLDEN BATON CIRCLE

Ranger Steel, EYS Foundation,

Mark Wood Violins,

Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio,

Denham Medical Clinic P.S.C., Bank of Maysville,

D’Addario Strings, The Ledger Independent

Limestone Youth Orchestra, Standard Quick Print, Wanda Felice,

Bob & Gwyn Grutza

THE BRAVO CIRCLE

James Coe & Sharyn White-Coe, Sallie McNeil,

Kentucky Gateway Museum, Hurst Music, Spectrum Graphics,

C.J. & Nancy Hunter,

Katie Hunter, Amy Roberson Dudley,

Craig and Maggie Denham, Dr. William & Monica Barrett

THE OVERTURE CIRCLE

Downing Performing Arts Academy, Tony & Rochelle Holton,

VFT Post 2734 Aux, Paula & Owen Brown

THE PRELUDE CIRCLE

Moore & Parker Funeral Homes

PATRON CIRCLE

Jessica Hazlett, Ron & Angie Lawrence

The Patron List was prepared in early March. We regret any omission from the list. An updated Patron List will appear in the Annual Spring Musical Production. Program Donations for the Circle of Patrons can be Mailed to the Music Department, Mason County High School, 1320 U.S. 68, Maysville, Kentucky 41056. Business Firms and individuals who would like to sponsor a Major Musical Department Concert or Special Activity and join us as a podium Partner should Contact Charlie Hunter at Mason County High School, phone 564-3393.

