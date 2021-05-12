May 12, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The Musical Cast

Newsies

In Order of Appearance

Jack Kelly… Drew Denham

Crutchie… Rachel Payne

Race… Jacob Brown

Albert…Camden Walton

Specs… Kennedy Graham

Finch… Mathew Dodge

Romeo… Cole Wright

Tommy Boy… Maura Hartman

Buttons… Presley Flora

Mush…Naomi Speakman

JoJo… Taylor Lippert

Katherine Plumber… Jayden Walton

Morris Delancey… Silas Bothman

Oscar Delancey…Cooper Rolph

Wiesel… Taylor Smith

Les …Sarah Gerhard

Davey… Dylan Grant

Joseph Pulitzer… Carson Rolph

Seitz…Nathaniel Ferguson

Bunsen…Aubrey Kimble

Hannah… Taylor Smith

Nunzio… Dillion Osgood

Snyder…Wyatt McElfresh

Ms. Jacobi… Makenna Hampton

Medda Larkin… Izabella Martinez

Mayor….Trevor Lawrence

Gov. Teddy Roosevelt… Dillon Osgood

Newsies… Lilly Banta, Kendall Durham, Amayah Gardener, Kylar Graham,

Sarah Payne, Heaven Reed,

