Jack Kelly… Andrew Denham is a senior bass in the concert choir and bassist in the orchestra. Andrew was a member of the chorus in Cinderella, a guard in The Wizard of Oz, general chorus member in Marry Poppins, member of the production staff for The Little Mermaid, and Ching ho in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Andrew was selected for KMEA All-State Choir in 2020. Andrew is the son of Craig and Maggie Denham.

Katherine Plumber… Jayden Walton is a senior soprano for the concert choir and is a violinist in the orchestra. Jayden was a member of the children’s chorus in Cinderella, The Wizard of Oz, and Mary Poppins. Jayden was a maid in The Little Mermaid, and Ruth in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Jayden is the daughter of Kurtsen and Paula Walton

Davey... Dylan Grant Dylan Grant is a senior bass in the concert choir and a senior violinist in the orchestra. Dylan was a member of the production staff for The Little Mermaid and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Dylan Grant is the son of Keith Grant and Heather Grant.

Les… Sarah Gerhard is a sophomore soprano in the concert choir. Sarah was a member of the chorus in The Wizard of Oz and Mary Poppins. Sarah is the daughter of Nathan and Beth Gerhard.

Crutchie… Rachel Payne is a senior violinist in the orchestra. Rachel was a member of the Chorus in Cinderella, a Doll and Letter Girl in Mary Poppins, Chef Louis, a Seagull, and a Princess in The Little Mermaid, and Ms. Meers in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Rachel Payne is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Payne.

Joseph Pulitzer… Carson Rolph is a senior cellist in the orchestra. Carson was a member of the chorus in Cinderella, the Munchkin Mayor in The Wizard of Oz, Michael Banks in Mary Poppins, Grimsby in The Little Mermaid, and Trevor Graydon in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Carson is the son of Kirk & Kirsten Rolph.

Seitz… Nathaniel Ferguson is a junior bass in the concert Choir. Nathaniel was Kennith In Thoroughly Modern Millie. Nathaniel is the son of Rachel and Rodney Riddle.

Bunsen… Aubrey Kimble is a junior soprano in the concert choir and a violinist for the orchestra. Aubrey was a chorus member in Cinderella, Mary Poppins, and The Little Mermaid as well as the Lullaby League in The Wizard of Oz and Daphne in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Aubrey is the daughter of Holly and Robbie Kimble.

Hannah/ Weisel… Taylor smith is a senior alto for the concert choir. Taylor was in the chorus in The Little Mermaid, and was Dorthy Parker in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Taylor is the daughter of Scott and Carrie Smith

Morris Delancey… Silas Bothman is a junior violinist for the orchestra. Silas was a member of the pit orchestra for Thoroughly Modern Millie. Silas Bothman is the son of Jerry Bothman and Christina Bothman

Oscar Delancey… Cooper Rolph is a sophomore violinist for the orchestra. Cooper was a member of the chorus in Cinderella, a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, and a member of the chorus in Mary Poppins. Cooper is the son of Kirk and Kirsten Rolph.

Race… Jacob Brown is a junior bass for the concert choir and a violinist for the orchestra. Jacob was the Munchkin Mayor in The Wizard of Oz, a Chimney Sweep in Mary Poppins, and George Gershwin in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Jacob Brown is the son of Paula and Owen Brown.

Specs… Kennedy Graham is a senior soprano in the concert choir and plays the viola in the orchestra. Kennedy was a seagull in The Little Mermaid and Cora in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Kennedy is the daughter of Chan and Heidi Graham.

Finch… Mathew Dodge is a senior bass in the concert choir and senior cellist in the orchestra. Matthew was a production member and played several roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Mathew Dodge is the son of Kristie and Arnold Dodge.

Romeo… Cole Wright is a sophomore violinist for the orchestra.. Cole is the son of Corey and Mindi Wright.

JoJo… Taylor Lippert is a senior soprano in the concert choir and a violinist for the orchestra. Taylor was in the children’s chorus for Cinderella, Mary Poppins, and The Wizard of Oz. Taylor was Adella in The Little Mermaid and Luicille for Thoroughly Modern Millie. Taylor is the daughter of Terri and Shane Lippert.

Snyder… Wyatt McElfresh is a junior bass for the concert choir and a violinist for the orchestra. Wyatt was a chimney sweep in Mary Poppins,a gang member in The Wizard of Oz, and preformed in the orchestra for Thoroughly Modern Millie. Wyatt is the son of Rita and Tony McElfresh.

Ms. Jacobi… Makenna Hampton is a junior cellist for the orchestra. Makenna was a member of the production staff for Thoroughly Modern Millie. Makenna is the daughter Sarah and Jeremy Hampton.

Mayor… Trevor Lawrence is a senior violinist in the orchestra. Trevor was in the children’s chorus in Cinderella, Mary Poppins, and The Wizard of Oz. Trevor has been a production member for Sister Act, The little Mermaid, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Trevor is the son of Angie and Ronald Lawrence.