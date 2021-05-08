Mason County District Court

May 4, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Elizabeth Marie Arnold, 25, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Elizabeth Marie Arnold, 25, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Elizabeth Marie Arnold, 25, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Courtney Lynn Beckett, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 19.
Sheri R. Burton, 57, no/expired registration plates, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to appear notify DOT.
Joshua Tyler Crawford, 21, speeding five miles over limit paid, operating vehicle with expired license dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof.
Alison N. Gilden, 20, failure to produce insurance card guilty $100 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt guilty $25 fine plus court costs.
Tracy Neil Grooms, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 7.
Jessie O. Jordan, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct, six-month diversion.
Summer D. Lennex, 29, improper display of registration plates, no operators license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Cheyanne A. McDonough, 20, speeding five miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, license to be in possession, not guilty plea, conference on Oct. 20.
Jason Patterson, 40, failure to wear seat belts, failure to or improper signal, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Darrin S. Prather, 48, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 19.
Johnathon Lee Reed, 36, one headlight dismissed, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt guilty $25 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed.
Michael S. Sapp, 51, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brenda K. Schmuck, 63, reckless driving, not guilty plea, bench trial on June 14.
Heather Ann Sharp, 37, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James Skean, 52, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Robbie Dean Smythe, 30, speeding 19 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Stephen Brent Wolfe, 29, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Nathan Bellew, 40, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on June 14.
Timothy Neal Engel Jr., 30, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of police officer, second-degree wanton endangerment of police officer, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on June 14.
Thomas Jacob Henderson, 52, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on July 7.
Kristen N. Jackson, 24, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on June 14.
Guy Lutz, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, bench trial on July 7.
Cameron Tyler Muse, 21, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, two counts of operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on June 2.
Danelle R. Niemeier, 38, theft by unlawful taking under $500, guilty 30 days serve conditional discharge, waive court costs.
Pamela Rutherford, 37, third-degree assault on police/probation officer, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference on June 14.
Pamela Rutherford, 37, failure to or improper signal, improper turning, two counts of operating vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on June 14.
Carl Ray Swim, 49, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 14.
Jamon T. Turner, 21, speeding 25 miles over limit, no operator license, third-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, trafficking in marijuana first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jonathan A. Wallingford, 34, disregarding traffic control device, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on June 21.
Melissa M. Jordan, 41, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 10.
Julian M. Noel, 28, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference on May 10.
Sarah Preston, 61, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000., pretrial hearing on May 12.
Sarah M. Preston, 61, failure to or improper signal, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial hearing on May 12.
Thomas P. Stanton, 47, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of motor vehicle registration plate/decal, theft by unlawful taking from vehicle, bound to grand jury.
Thomas Paul Stanton, 47, theft by unlawful taking under $500, guilty 180 days served, conditional discharge.
Timothy M. Stone, 30, third-degree assault on police/probation officer, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 12..
Melissa M. Jordan, 41, attempted theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 10.