Bracken County property transfers

May 8, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Carl Allen Jr. to Sara Wilson, tract of land in Bracken County, $89,850.

Evelyn Orme to Cole Bishop, number 4 of the Division of Lexie Hancock Estate, $36,000.

Clyde Hughes, Muffet M. Hughes to Clyde Hughes, Muffet M. Hughes, tract of land on the Foster intersection of Holts Creek Road and Kentucky 1019, $119,000 value.

Ronald Jefferson, Marilyn Jefferson to Jacon Thornton, .346 acres of land, .446 acres of land and .021 acres of land, $151,900.

Steven Aulbach, Karen Aulbach to Lisa Leap, Dennis Leap, 15.110 acre lot of 19 Perkins Farm in Bracken County, $80,000.

Paul Bex, Rhonda Bex to Luther Bex, tract of land on the west side of Mattox Road in Bracken County, $51,000.

Bika Inc. to Daniel Wachs, Jane Wachs, two tracts of land on East Riverside Drive, $300,000.

Roy Taylor, Jacqueline Taylor to GS Neal, LLC., 5.369 acres of land, $21,000.

Roy Taylor, Jacqueline to GS Neal, .0729 acres of land in Bracken County, $22,500.

Roy Glenn Bell to James Anthony Bell, tract of land in Bracken County, $247,000 value.

Trending Recipes