HOW YOU SEE IT

May 07, 2021
May 3, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Kirty James Abshire, 74, operating vehicle with expired license dismissed, failure to produce insurance card dismissed, no/expired registration plates dismissed.
Austin G. Baker, 21, speeding 24 miles over limit, guilty plea, $48 fine plus court costs.
Nathan Bellew, 40, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Gwena D. Bentley, 41, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 17.
Christopher D. Case, 34, improper registration plate, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear. notify DOT.
Christina Marie Cooley, 31, speeding five miles over limit guilty $10 fine, no/expired registration plates guilty $25 fine plus court costs.
David Lee Davenport, 61, speeding 26 miles over limit, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 24.
Matthew A. Elliott, 33, failure to dim headlights, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 14.
Ashley Gast, 24, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Aaron Paul Hardy, 29, speeding 10 miles over limit guilty $20 fine, no operator license dismissed, failure to maintain insurance, comply with diversion program plus court costs.
Douglas W. Hay, 56, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 2.
Brandon K. Hughes, 36, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brandon K. Hughes, 36, first-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication on controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jason Wayne Kielman, 41, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, third-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 2.
Shelly A. King, 26, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, dismissed with warning.
Rick W. Mack, 63, speeding 15 miles over limit guilty $30 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed plus court costs.
Brooklyn M. Martin, 18, no/expired registration plate, six-month diversion.
Russell S. Martin, 25, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, summons on May 17.
Russell Stuart Martin, 25, disregarding stop sign, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, summons on May 17.
Deondra McDonald, 45, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Deondra McDonald, 45, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Justin Metcalf, 31, one headlight, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Elmer E. Stephenson, 39, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Elmer Edward Stephenson, 39, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jason D. Swanger, 36, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Devin Shay Thomas, 42, alcohol intoxication in a public place guilty $25 fine, second-degree disorderly conduct guilty conditional discharge plus court costs.
Evan L. Thomas, 18, theft by unlawful taking under $500, guilty conditional discharge plus court costs.
Brian Dale Thurman, 38, no operators license dismissed, failure to maintain insurance dismissed, all-terrain vehicle violations guilty $25 fine plus court costs.
Anthony P. Wagers, 47, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, diversion complete dismissed.
Anthony P. Wagers, 47, instructional permit violations, guilty $25 fine plus court costs.
Anthony P. Wagers, 47, failure to maintain insurance, dismissed with proof.
Shaila M. Cooper, 22, speeding 14 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, no operator license, license to be in possession, failure to appear, notice June 14.
Brandon Dio Martin, 24, one headlight, operating vehicle in expired license, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Mekenzie McCain, 22, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on June 2.
Anthony Miller, three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, leaving scene of an accident, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
William M. Rader, 43, speeding 20 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James Cornelius Commodore, 59, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 2.
Benny Lee Hill, 37, receiving stolen property under $500, guilty conditional discharge waive court costs.
Ronald Eugene Morton, 44, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, one headlight, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 19.
Adam Ritchie, 38, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving scene of an accident, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 17.
Thomas P. Stanton, 47, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, bound to grand jury.
Thomas P. Stanton, 47, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of motor vehicle registration plates/decal, theft by unlawful taking of contents from vehicle under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 5.