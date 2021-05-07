Orangeburg Lions Club holds April meeting

May 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The monthly meeting of the Orangeburg Lions Club was held on April 19, 2021, with President Donnie Toller calling the meeting to order. There were nine members in attendance.

Rocky Schildnecht led the group in the Pledge to the Flag and the Lord’s Prayer.

The secretary’s report was given by Garnet Trimble. The report was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Mary Toller and a second by Wilda Frye.

The treasurer’s report was given by Treasurer Debbie Newberry. The report was accepted by voice vote with a motion from PDG Shelby Trimble and a second by John David Frye.

Old Business:

A motion was made by Rocky Schildnecht to keep the liability insurance as it is at the present time. A second was given by Wilda Frye. The motion carried.

New Business:

A motion was made by Mary Toller with a second by Wilda Frye to return to two meetings per month. The motion carried by voice vote.

President Toller appointed Paula Jolley, Sarah McKibben and Rocky Schildnecht to form a fund raising committee. Future plans are in the works for a car show, a possible pancake breakfast, a fall festival in which will be held on Oct. 16. The Fall Festival will include a soup supper, along with a cake auction, and a live auction. The fall festival motion was given by Rocky Schildnecht and a second by Mary Toller. The fall festival motion carried.

A motion was made by Paula Jolley with a second by Rocky Schildnecht to have a spaghetti supper on May 28, 2021. The motion carried. More information will follow concerning this event.

Garnet Trimble let the club know it was necessary to provide names of voting delegates for the upcoming District Lions Convention. The Lions President Donnie Toller appointed Paula Jolly and Mary Toller.

