Half-sister obsesses over newfound brother

April 30, 2021
April 26, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
James P. Alexander, 53, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense guilty plea $25 fine, second-degree disorderly conduct guilty plea conditional discharge, resisting arrest dismissed, third-degree terroristic threatening dismissed.
Courtney L. Beckett, 20, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Ralph Booker, 60, first-degree assault domestic violence, second-degree strangulation, status hearing on May 5.
Timothy Lloyd Cahall, 62, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, diversion complete and dismissed.
Christopher D. Case, 34, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no motorcycle operator license, failure to appear notify DOT.
Derrick Lamont Commodore, 53, failure to surrender revoked license, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Alan Delisle, falsely reporting an incident, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 24.
Frankie A. Elliott, 46, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, summons on June 2.
Allan Fryman, 49, operating on suspended/revoked license, guilty plea, conditional discharge and waive court costs.
Lyndsay Elaine Fryman, 25, third-degree terroristic threatening, guilty plea, conditional discharge.
Lyndsay Fryman, 25, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia, guilty pleas, conditional discharge.
Lyndsay E. Fryman, 25, theft by unlawful taking under $500, guilty plea, conditional discharge.
Lyndsay E. Fryman, 25, theft of services, guilty plea, pay restitution, court costs waived.
Lyndsay E. Fryman, 25, theft by unlawful taking under $500, guilty plea, conditional discharge.
Lyndsay E. Fryman, 25, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication on controlled substances, guilty plea, conditional discharge.
Lyndsay E. Fryman, 25, third-degree escape, conditional discharge, court costs waived.
Lyndsay E. Fryman, 25, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense opiates, bound to grand jury.
Hallie Alexis Hall, 25, theft by unlawful taking under $500, guilty plea, conditional discharge.
Erica Huff, 29, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, a pretrial conference on May 19.
Jeremy Dillion Insko, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, guilty plea, $100 fine and court costs.
John W. Irwin Jr., first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
John Wayne Irwin Jr., 35, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brandon M. Jones, 26, public intoxication on controlled substances, guilty plea, conditional discharge, waive court costs.
Taylor L. Mason, 19, minor purchasing tobacco, no operator’s license in possession, guilty plea, $50 fine plus court costs.
David Ritchey, 30, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, no operator’s license, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 24.
Angela M. Rosier, 40, public intoxication on controlled substances, guilty plea, conditional discharge waive court costs.
Steven Andrew Smith, 33, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, summons on June 2.
Vincent E. Smith, 42, alcohol intoxication in a public place, guilty plea, $25 fine.
Christian Allen Staggs, 22, operating under influence of alcohol second offense aggravate, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 19.
Matthew Christopher Stanton, 21, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment,disregarding stop sign, failure to maintain insurance, possession of marijuana, pretrial hearing on May 19.
Cornell Tanner, 38, possession of marijuana guilty plea $100 fine, drug paraphernalia dismissed plus court costs.
Dustin Glen Washington, 31, failure to wear seat belt guilty $25 fine, no /expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof.
Pam Bryant, 60, third-degree terroristic threatening, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief, operating under the influence of alcohol, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on May 19.
Troy Highfield, 23, violation of Kentucky E.P.O/D.V.O., third-degree terroristic threatening, guilty plea, second-degree disorderly conduct, conditionally discharged.
Cassie M. King, 27, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference on June 2.
Trevor Lang, 24, operating under influence of alcohol, disregarding traffic control device, pretrial conference on May 12.
Nathan Major, 26, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on June 14, jury trial on June 23.
Jordan M. Planck, 28, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jordan M. Planck, 28, first-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brandon Patrick Clark, 40, first-degree possession of controlled substances, theft of identity of another without consent, bound to grand jury.
Margaret Jane Coghe, 35, giving officer false identifying information, guilty plea, conditional discharge.
Archie W. Cunningham, 28, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on May 24.
Archie William Cunningham IV, 28, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on May 24.
Brandon Lee Newdigate, 41, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on April 28.
Brandon Lee Newdigate, 41, careless driving guilty plea $100 fine, improper equipment dismissed, disregarding stop sign, guilty plea, $25 fine and court costs.
Augustin Perez, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, pretrial conference on May 12.
Alexander Pollitt, 47, convicted felon in possession of firearm, bound to grand jury.
Thomas P. Stanton, 47, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 3.
Thomas Paul Stanton, 47, theft by unlawful taking under $500, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 3.
Ricky Ray Woodruff, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on May 5.