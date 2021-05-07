HOW YOU SEE IT

May 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Goodness all around

On Monday, May 3 at about noontime I was in Kroger’s parking lot, and I think this is really worth mentioning. A young gentleman opened the door to his mothers’ Jeep and bumped my car so I hollered over and said hey son watch it there would you, he said I’m sorry sir I didn’t realize what I’d done. Well about a half-hour later his mother came out with a cart full of groceries, he got out and helped her load them into the back of the Jeep and I saw him telling her something. Well, when they were done loading the groceries this lady came over to me and said sir my son told me he bumped your car, did you look to see if he did any damage? I hadn’t looked so I got out and looked and there was some damage. She said here’s my insurance information it’ll take care of it. I said no that’s OK it’ll just raise the price of your insurance. She asked if I was sure and I said yes I’m positive, in the long run it would be more trouble for you than it’s worth to me. I just think a young man brave enough to tell his mother and a mother good enough to come and ask me, those kinds of people should be recognized. Thank you.

Going up

How do you like your uncle Joe as President of the United States? Are your bank accounts getting low? Gas prices going up? Lumber going out of sight? Everything going up, grocery stores. Hope you enjoy him. Like I said before, Joe’s coming.

Build it and they won’t come

So I guess Joe Biden and his Democrats realize what a complete disaster their border policy has created, and what’s their solution? They propose to send billions of our tax dollars to the corrupt northern triangle states to try to bribe them into keeping their people in their own country. Obama tried this when he was president, it didn’t work. Another ridiculous Democrat solution. How about let’s finish the wall and put Trumps’ border policy back into place? We didn’t have these problems when Trump was in office. The way Biden is spending our tax dollars borders on insanity.

The need for speed

I know we have the new police station on the east end but where are the police? I sat outside yesterday afternoon for about four hours and not one police car went by but there are all kinds of racing going on now with cars and motorcycles. They start at the church on east end and go all the way to the cemetery. It would be nice if they parked a cruiser on Arrington Avenue and just wait until they speed by and go get them. Some people work third shift.

Trending Recipes