Mason County property transfers

In HOW YOU SEE IT on Wednesday there was a comment. I can see how Republicans voted for Trump in the 2016 election for president. Otherwise I can’t comment on this.

Stop the madness

The Biden administration wants to dummy down our education and eliminate some advanced classes because some races don’t do as well as others. This in their words means no equality. How much more of this madness are we willing to accept? China already far exceeds us in their education system, so I’m sure they are rejoicing and laughing. We will be easy to take over, a country with no leadership or common sense. And don’t forget they want taxpayers to pay for their free college. What does college teach these days? Racism? Hatred of our country? Socialism? Go Biden/Harris, China is counting on you.

Be nice

It was nice to read the comment in Wednesdays’ paper “Our Slice of Heaven.” Somebody said something nice about all the people in Maysville and all the things going on. It’s like my mothers’ favorite saying “if you can’t say something good about somebody then don’t say anything at all.” I think the world would be a much better place if everybody would use that philosophy. Thank you very much and have a good day.

No Q and A

Hilarious, at Joe Biden’s quick talk Tuesday to tell us we are now allowed to remove our masks when we are outdoors. The press of course had a few questions. After answering a couple he announced he couldn’t take anymore or he would be getting in trouble. Really? The President of the United States can’t answer questions? In trouble with who? I wonder who is running our country? It sure ain’t Joe, people. If it wasn’t so pitiful it would be hilarious. His handlers have done a great job, keeping him hidden and his mouth shut. He works for us — the audacity to walk off and not feel any need to address the public and answer questions is unbelievable. You might not have liked the answers Trump gave but at least he felt the responsibility to stop and answer when he was asked a question. Joe’s handlers know he’s not mentally able to handle questions he has not practiced and been prepared to answer. How disgraceful.

Education has come to this

To give you an accurate idea of what our colleges have come to, Hunter Biden will be a guest speaker at Tulane University and the topic is fake news. Is he now a role model? That’s what guest speakers used to be. I wonder what he will talk about? How being the president’s son has great perks no matter what you are? How the media can protect you and your family and choose not to cover true stories about you? How the media can lie and spread false information to further encourage public to agree with their opinions? How being a drug addict is a good cover to not have to own up to the things you have done? You don’t remember in your drug haze if that was your laptop or not, right? You can even get a job making a fortune to do nothing but be the president’s son. Perks indeed. And we as parents are spending money to send our kids to college and this is what they are learning and these are the people being brought in to speak to them? Not only are you paying for your kid to go to college, you get to pay for everybody else’s kids to go to college for free.

Where’s the beef?

I knew the fake news about Biden having one hamburger a month would hit the Comment Line. It was being reported on a conservative channel and later the reporter apologized for being incorrect. Sadly many people will only see the initial report and not hear the retraction. Sorry commentor, it wasn’t true.

Which way did she go?

You know it’s a shame that America has a directionally challenged vice president. Kamala Harris can find her way to the southern border of Ohio but can’t seem to find her way to the southern border of the United States. Peculiar isn’t it?

Heads up

Wake up America, our freedoms are being taken away.

Good people make a good community

Maysville like Mayberry only better was an excellent article with a letter to the editor, it was very well written. It is great that we have people that recognize all the hard work that all these people do. Maysville is a good place to live.