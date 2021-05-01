Mason County property transfers

Verlin Moran to Heather Lewis and Wayne Lewis, 4004 Moran Street, $18,000.

William R. Coblentz and Donna S. Coblentz to Nathan J. Coblentz and Anna Mae Coblentz, 12.413 Acres Murphysville Road, $44,000.

Tiffany Fryman to Symone N. Hickerson and Rodney T. Hickerson, lot six Fairview Heights, $125,000.

Ralph Rinesmith and Kathi Rinesmith to Ralph L. Rinesmith Jr., M. Katharine Rinesmith, Ralph and Katharine Rinesmith Revocable Trust and Ralph and Katharine Revocable Trust UAD JU, 8055 Day Pike, no monetary consideration.

Terry S. Burton Jr. and Aleeca Burton to Shawn Martin, 406 Buckner Street, $10,000.

Mason Pointe Condominiums Council of Co Owners Inc. to Jerry C. Qualls, Garage number 15 Mason Pointe Condominiums, $3,559.10.

Mason Pointe Condominiums Council of Co Owners Inc. to Beverly K. Biddle and Robert L. Biddle, Garage numbers 13 and 14 Mason Pointe Condminiums, $7,118.22.

Ronald T. Snapp Estate to Matthew Fulton and Sheri Fulton, Two Lots South Side of Kentucky Route 8, $35,000.

Eric Fegan to Donnie L. Stitt, 411 Wood Street, $15,000.

Carmel Street LLC to Kayla Michelle McDowell and Cody A. McDowell, Lot two 2.545 Acres Key Place Subdivision, $23,000.

Kelly B. Bradford and Tracy Faye Bradford to Charles Robert Bradford and Bonnie J. Bradford, 67.459 Acres Mary Ingles Highway Dover, $100,000.

Mattie K. Barbour and Kaye Barbour to Mattie K. Barbour and Jeffrey Barbour, 616 Jersey Ridge Road, no monetary consideration.

Jacob Kyle Johnson and Hannah Johnson to Katherine M. Sierra and Oren Sierra, 7141 Kentucky 1234 South, $137,500.

Paul Redmond and Jenny Redmond to Paul W. Redmond, Jenny W. Redmond and Paul W. Redmond and Jenny W. Redmond Irrevocable Trust, 8706 Mason Lewis Road, no monetary consideration.

Sharon D. Litton to Christopher L. Kelley and Estefania L. Fernandez Minni, 372 Bon Haven Drive, $278,000.

Christopher L. Kelley and Estefania L. Fernandez Minni to Daniel S. Martin, 6027 Lonetree Way, $270,000.

David Gifford, Christa Gifford, Mason County, United States of America and Internal Revenue Service to Steve Clary and Beverly Clary, 5330 Laytham Pike May’s Lick, $294,000.

Billy E. Black and Regina K. Black to Gregory K. Owens, Tawnya Owens, Kayla Holder and Gregory K. Owens II, 6011 Woodlane Drive Lot 17 Woodlane Acres, $24,000.

Steven P. Greiner and Loraine Greiner to SLSK Farm LLC, Farm 6218 Nepton Road May’s Lick, no monetary consideration.

