Bracken County District Court

April 27, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Joseph M. Beckett, 40, theft by deception under $10,000 cold checks included, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 18.
Brittany R. Berryman, 33, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, failure to appear, summons on May 25.
Jacob Conner Bishop, 23, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Brian Tyler Charles, 22, speeding 24 miles over limit guilty plea $60 fine, failure to produce insurance card guilty plea $100 fine, instructional permit violations guilty plea $25 fine plus court costs.
Whitney Celeste Commodore, 36, speeding 15 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to surrender revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, excessive window tenting, failure to appear. notify DOT.
Michelle Lynne Dibert, 53, operating on suspended/revoked license guilty plea 60 days served conditionally discharged, operating vehicle under influence of alcohol guilty plea and sentencing, failure to surrender revoked license, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle guilty plea $100 fine.
Michelle Lynne Dibert, 53, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on May 11.
Joshua K. Goddard, 30, speeding 12 miles over limit guilty $24 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license guilty 60 days served conditionally discharged, no/expired registration plates dismissed, failure to maintain insurance dismissed.
Michael Edwin Heil, 50, failure to wear seat belts paid, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
Lena Michelle Hester, 48, disregarding stop sign, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substances first offense, pretrial conference on May 11.
Vanessa Raevyn Impson, 39, speeding 25 miles over limit paid, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
Joshua Allen Isaacs, 30, possession of marijuana, guilty $150 fine plus court costs.
Samantha Nicole Judy, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, order to appear on May 4.
Darian M. Kordish, 23, improper start from parked position, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Michael Eugene Lewis, harassment no physical contact, retaliating against person in legal process, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 11.
Jonathan Michael Mardis, 30, local county ordinance, guilty $50 fine waive court costs.
Delphia Marie Pitre, 21, speeding 25 miles over limit state traffic school, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, waive court costs.
Clarence Robert Schweitzer, 45, operating under influence of alcohol amended to aggravated, disregarding stop sign, no operators license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 15.
John E. Sparks, 33, disregarding stop sign, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, notice May 25.
Chaz Jonathon Stephens, 25, speeding 10 miles over limit guilty $20 fine, operating motor vehicle on expired license dismissed with proof.
Jordan T. Tucker, 23, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Cameron James White, 18, disregarding stop sign guilty $20 fine, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, improperly on left side of road guilty $20 fine, instructional permit violation guilty $20 fine plus court costs.
Josephine N. Hollingsworth, 33, intimidating a participant in a legal process, first-degree possession of controlled substance second offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
Steven Thomas Baker, 33, custodial interference, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 25.
Tracey E. Dillon, 53, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to notify address change to DOT, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 11.