April 26, 2021

The Musical Orchestra

For

Newsies

Charlie Hunter, Conductor and Music Director

Tamara Conrad, Accompanist

Samantha White, Student Accompanist

VIOLIN:

Izabella Martinez

BASS:

Wyatt Fuller

GUITAR:

Silas Bothman

CONCERT CHOIR AND ORCHESTRA MEMBERS

Featured in The Spring Musical Production of

Newsies

Lily Banta, Silas Bothman, Jacob Brown, Charlie Cropper, Andrew Denham, Mathew Dodge, Kendall Durham Nathaniel Ferguson, Presley Flora, Wyatt Fuller, Amayah Gardener, Sarah Gerhard, Kennedy Graham,

Kyler Graham, Dylan Grant, Makenna Hampton, Maura Hartman, Ethan Holton, Aubrey Kimble,

Trevor Lawrence, Kyin Lewis, Taylor Lippert, Izabella Martinez, Wyatt McElfresh, Dillon Osgood, Rachel Payne, Sarah Payne, Brayden Porter, Heaven Reed, Carson Rolph, Cooper Rolph, Landon Scilley, Taylor Smith,

Naomi Speakman Camden Walton, Jayden Walton, Samantha White, Cole Wright

