Mason County District Court

April 24, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

April 19, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Tracy Dugan, 30, third-degree criminal trespassing, harassment no physical contact, failure to appear, notice issue for May 19.

Kristy Eaton, 36, theft by unlawful taking or disposition controlled substance under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 24.

Sara J. Benjamin, 36, fugitive from another state, pretrial conference on April 26.

Sara J. Benjamin, 36, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substance, bound to grand jury.

Brandon Patrick Clark, 40, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, theft of identity of another without consent, pretrial hearing on April 26.

Robert B. Mers, 32, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault minor injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief, bound to grand jury.

Brandon Lee Newdigate, 41, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 28.

Alexander Pollitt, 47, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 26.

Shirley Staggs, 50, theft of identity of another without consent, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 28.

