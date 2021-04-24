Bracken County District Court

April 20, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Jeris Matthew Carver, 28, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, bound to grand jury.

Jeris Matthew Carver, 28, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.

Christopher Stephen Collins, 21, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property, bound to grand jury.

Josephine N. Hollingsworth, 33, intimidating a participant in a legal process, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 27.

Timothy M. Stone, 30, public intoxication controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 27.

Dustin W. Teegarden, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.

Dustin W. Teegarden, 35, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.

Billy Ray Woodruff, 49, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, second-degree fleeing or evading the police, resisting arrest, bound to grand jury.

Billy Ray Woodruff, 49, obstructed vision and or windshield, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, pretrial conference on May 4.

