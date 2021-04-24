Bracken County District Court

The Tollesboro Lions Club had its regular meeting Monday, April 12 at the Tollesboro Lions Club clubhouse.

The meeting was opened by President Lee Thomas with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the prayer and pledge, the members were treated with a dinner served by Skeeter and Sonia Shaw before opening the meeting for business.

Secretary Phil Cropper read the minutes from the last meeting. The minutes referenced that grant monies that the club has received from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Division of Fairs would be expended to build a new elevated announcer’s booth at the site of the Demolition Derby/Mud Sling Track and that an addition was planned that would nearly double the size of the existing elevated announcer’s booth located between the Tug Pull and Speed Pull tracks (the main purpose of which is to place the stairs to the upper level within the interior of the building, as well as to add storage areas for concession materials).

Blacktop improvements would also be made to the fairgrounds, and both the announcer’s booths and blacktop improvements would be made before this year’s Tollesboro Lions Club Fair. A nominating committee had been established consisting of Darrel Dixon, Denny Hornback, Larry Tucker and Jeff Huff which would report their recommendations for 2021-22 officers at the next meeting.

The Kentucky Lions Club Annual Convention would be held remotely this year and the Tollesboro Lions Club was entitled to three delegates; the Tollesboro Lions Club would be represented by Lee Thomas, Steven Pedersen, and Craig Stanfield who would serve as delegates. A $250 donation was approved to the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation. The minutes were approved as read.

In the absence of the treasurer, no treasurer’s report was presented.

President Lee Thomas reported that the Shepherd’s Church Of God has used the pavilion on the fairgrounds April 3. At the same time, a baby shower was held on the grounds. A representative of the church called President Lee Thomas to inform the club that the baby shower had left a bag of trash on the grounds. It was suggested that the club charge a $50 refundable deposit for the use of the grounds in order to insure that trash was properly disposed of. A motion was made, seconded and approved.

Under old business, a preliminary fair schedule was presented to the club. The next day, Tuesday, April 13, Craig Stanfield confirmed that the Pony and Mule Pullers Association would be present on Thursday, July 22, 7 p.m.

Continuing under old business, the Nominating Committee made its recommendations to the club for 2021-22 officers. A motion was made to suspend further nominations and to accept the recommendations of the Nominating Committee. The motion was seconded, and with no further discussion, the motion was voted on and passed unanimously.

The 2021-22 officers elected are as follows: President Craig A Stanfield; First Vice President Clinton Applegate; Second Vice President Lee Thomas; Third Vice President Jim Meadows; Secretary Phil Cropper; Treasurer Steven Pedersen; Tail Twister Charlie Kendall; Lion Tamer David Hampton; one-year directors, Denny Hornback and Daymond Thomas; two-year directors, Paul Hampton and Mike Setters.

Under new business: Craig Stanfield reported that he had been contacted by HistoryInYourOwnBackyard about sponsoring a short documentary film about the Cabin Creek Covered Bridge (made ever so important following the destruction by fire —- thought to be arson —- of Washington County’s Mount Zion Covered Bridge last month).

Craig committed to see that the video would be made, and reached out to other local businesses about co-sponsorships. Craig was successful in obtaining a number of cosponsors and in reaching out to these co-sponsors, informed them as a condition of their sponsorship that the Tollesboro Lions Club would be considered a co-sponsor at no cost to the club, using the project as a community outreach/community support project.

Co-sponsors agreed to this arrangement. To date, Rip’s Farm Center, L&L Auto Center, Craig A. Stanfield Real Estate & Auction Services and Jackie’s Deer Lures have agreed to sponsor the creation of the documentary.

In contacting other potential sponsors, it was discovered that Fleming County’s Covered Bridges had not been sponsored and messages left by the documentary producer had gone unanswered; Craig contacted the production company about the possibility of combining sites in Lewis and Fleming counties (as the more sites filmed, the lower the overall cost per site), to include five-seven sites, all of which would be co-sponsored and would include all of the sponsors including the Tollesboro Lions Club (if five sites were committed, Fleming County would add their three covered bridges, Goddard, Ringos Mills and Hillsboro and Lewis County would add Tollesboro and it’s connections to thoroughbred horse racing as the birthplace of Lucille Parker Wright Markey; if six or seven sites were committed, Lewis County would add the Lewis County Courthouse/Soldier’s Monument in Vanceburg and Fleming County would add another site or two to the project); the production company agreed to a joint venture between the two counties. Thus additional sponsors are sought to increase the scope of the project.

The club was informed that two sets of used aluminum bleachers were available for purchase within the area. A motion was made to attempt to purchase these bleachers for placement on the grounds. The next day, Tuesday, April 13, Treasurer Steven Pedersen viewed these bleachers and made a deal to purchase them.

The Spring Trade Days and a Spring Tug Tractor Pull were discussed. The event is planned for April 30 through May 2. The Lions Club plans to host a Tug Tractor Pull April 30 and May 1.

Being no further business, the meeting adjourned.