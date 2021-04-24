Mason County property transfers

Martha J. Hunter and Vicki Monroe to Matthew K. Shaffer and Hannah R. Leet, 1252 Carolina Avenue, $99,500.

Heavenly Acres Property and Rentals LLC to Brittany Ann Wheeler, 3023 Highland Drive, $92,000.

East End Properties LLC to Amanda Minton and Jonathan Minton, 8007 Stonelick Road, $112,000.

Kenneth F. Ross and Suzan H. Ross to Kelly Bradford and Tracy Bradford, 302 Edgemont Road Tracts One and Two and Northern Half of Tracts Two and Four, $275,000.

Matthew Coblentz and Lorene Coblentz to Josh Hawkins and Amanda Hawkins, 1.0004 Acre Parcel West Side of Kentucky 11, $390,000.

Michael B. Severe to Kelsey C. King and Victor D. King, 467 South Shawnee Road, $125,000.

Michael K. Plambeck and Marta Plambeck to Kyle Landreth and AllisonLandreth, 8.622 Acres Taylor Mill Road, $5,000.

Deborah J. Rollins, Jamie Rose Keesee, Michael Keesee, Nicholas Collier, Joseph Clay Huffman, Jayden Huffman, John Leonard Schatz, Kimberly Ann Schatz and Michael Strohofer to Michael Socher, 838 East Second Street, $21,000.

Joyce Wilson and Anthony W. Wilson to Joyce Wilson and Anthony W. Wilson, 1008 Brooks Street, no monetary consideration.

Adam Paul Bellingham to Adam Paul Bellingham and Cami S. Bellingham, 4142 Clarks Run Road, no monetary consideration.

