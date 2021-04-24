HOW YOU SEE IT

April 24, 2021

Resisting can be fatal

It looks like people would learn not to resist the peace after all this feuding that killed these people because they didn’t want to do what the officer told them to do. Wake up, people.

Keep it clean

My comment concerns the junkyards in Mason County. My hope is our new judge McNeill will enforce the law and crackdown on junkyards. There are seven leaving Germantown going four miles down on Salem Ridge. Please help us and clean up our community.

