OWL holds April meeting

April 20, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020.

The April meeting was held the evening of April 6, 2021, at deSha’s Restaurant.

President Carla Padgett called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m. with eight members in attendance. The blessing was given by Pat Lively. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

The secretary’s report was given by Sharon Cooper. Motion to approve the minutes as read was Laura Jefferson and seconded by Sara Fryman. The minutes were approved as read.

The treasurer’s report was given by Sara Fryman. Motion to approve the report as given was Pat Lively and seconded by Susan Iery. The report was approved by all.

Discussion was held regarding the prospective recipients of the Jim and Mildred Brell, Bertie Lang and Sharon Deadmond Scholarship Fund.

Discussion was held concerning participation at the Pig Out in downtown Maysville this year.

Members planned for their upcoming fundraiser to be held the week of April 26-30. The OWL Club will hold a Facebook Auction. Members have been busy working to get items for the online auction.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, May 4 at Tumbleweed. Meeting time remains at 5:30 p.m.

Motion to adjourn was made by Susan Iery and seconded by Kate Zweigart. The meeting was then adjourned.

