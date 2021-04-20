OWL holds April meeting

April 16, 2021
April 13, Judge David D. Flatt Presiding:
Randy Kimbler, 41, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference on May 18.
Kirk Allen Miracle, 49, failure to or improper signal, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial hearing on April 20.
Barry Patton, 44, public intoxication with controlled substances, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, first-degree promoting contraband, pretrial hearing on April 20.
Bobbie J. Richards, 42, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, pretrial hearing on April 20.
Carri Adams, 30, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 18.
Dustin Eugene Cottingham, 29, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor energy, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 27.
Kierra D. Cottingham, 27, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 11.
Jason Cushard, 35, failure to or improper signal, operating on suspended/revoked license, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Shanna A. Gilliam, 21, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Titon Dewayne Harden, 23, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Corey Hilterbrandt, 30, failure to use child restraint, guilty plea, $200 fine plus court costs.
Dalton Lee Horsley, 20, no tail lamps, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 11.
Perry Knell, 34, second-degre disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Anthony Dean Madden, 22, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Danielle N. McCane, 34, public intoxication on controlled substances,guilty plea, $100 fine.
Danielle N. McCane, 34, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, guilty plea, conditionally discharged, $200 fine plus court costs.
Johnny Riley, 41, alcohol intoxication in a public place, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Johnny Riley, 41,alcohol intoxication in a public place third offense within 12 months, resisting arrest, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Johnny Riley, 41, receiving stolen property under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Marshall Stone, 19, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 11.