Mason County property transfers

April 17, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Richard B. Vallotton and Geraline W. Vallotton to Kentucky Housing Corporation, 601 Pelham Street, $32,400.

Paula A. Conrad and Tamara L. Conrad to Kevin Sanders and Beth Sanders, 840 Meadowcrest Circle, $375,000.

Michael E. Noel and Paula Noel to Michael E. Noel and Paula Noel 6033 Eastern Hills, no monetary value.

Jeryl T. Hester to Mark O. Hester, 801 Hinton Drive, $35,000.

Mark O. Hester and Mary Beth Hester to Mark O. Hester and Mary Beth Hester, 801 Hinton Drive, no monetary consideration.

Brian Reed, Marlene Reed Smith, Chris Smith, Karen Reed Adams, Donald W. Reed Jr. and Amy Reed to Joshua Luke Adams, 7027 Oak Woods Road, $75,000.

Anthony Cornett and Sandy Cornett to Shawn Martin, 9013 Springdale Road, $7,500.

Winston Coty Emmons to Noel Anthony Emmons, 8105 Taylor Mill Road, no monetary consideration.

Christopher Purdon to Lawrence and Son Funeral Home LLC, 701 East Second Street, $59,000.

Joseph E. Coblentz and Elizabeth A. Coblentz to Steven Patton and Lynne Patton, 6162 Metcalf Mill Road, $232,000.

Alvin T. Davis to Brian D. Young and Casey Young, Multiple Lots in May’s Lick Estates, $240,000.

Gregory A. Taylor and Colleen M. Taylor to Tim McCann and Rachel McCann, 1.003 Acre Parcel Mason County, $15,000.

