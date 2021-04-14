Bracken County District Court

April 13, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Jacob Abraham Bentley, 38, leaving scene of an accident failing to offer aid, second-degree fleeing the police, failure to maintain insurance, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.
Joseph Beckett, 40, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, theft bu unlawful taking over $10,000, pretrial hearing on May 18.
David Garland Cox, 49, theft by deception dismissed.
Joshua K. Goddard, 30, speeding 12 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on April 27.
Brandon D. Harding, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, guilty plea, 60 days conditionally discharged plus court costs.
Jusephine Hollingsworth, 33, permitting unlicensed operator drive motor vehicle, no operators license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 11.
Ryder Michael Lewis, 20, vehicle light color violation dismissed, excessive windshield/window tenting, guilty $20 fine and court costs.
Stanley McFarland, 63, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
Francisco Munoz-Rocha, 41, fourth-degree assault dating violence, guilty plea, 120 days conditionally discharged.
Hannah E. Purdon, 24, speeding 10 miles over limit guilty plea $20 fine, failure to produce insurance card, guilty plea $100 fine plus court costs.
Koty Tackett, 40, third-degree terroristic threatening, violations of conditions of release, pretrial conference on May 11.
Koty James Tackett, 40, menacing, pretrial conference on May 11.
Allen E. Wallingford, 56, two counts of unauthorized recycles, pretrial conference on May 4.
Josephine Hollingsworth, 33, rear license not illuminated, no operators license, owner to notify clerk of residence name change, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, tampering with physical evidence bound to grand jury.
Becky L. Hopper, 40, receiving stolen property, attempting to falsely report an incident, possession of marijuana, bound to grand jury.
Daniel Noah Johnson, 32, first degree criminal trespass, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Rashelle M. Planck, 34, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing,public intoxication on controlled substances pretrial conference on May 18.
Rashelle M. Planck, 34, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial hearing on May 18.
Jeris Matthew Carver, 28, convicted felon in possession of firearm, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 20.
Jeris Matthew Carver, 28, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 20.
Christopher Stephen Collins, 21, receiving stolen property over $10,000, receiving stolen property, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 20.
Dustin W. Teegarden, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 20.
Dustin W. Teegarden, 35, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 20.
Billy Ray Woodruf, 49, first-degree possession controlled substances first offense, second-degree fleeing the police, resisting arrest, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 20.
Billy Ray Woodruf, 49, obstructed vision and or windshield, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 20.