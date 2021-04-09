86th Kentucky State C.A.R. Conference News

On March 19, 2021, the Kentucky State Society Children of the American Revolution kicked off its 86th State Conference by holding virtual board meetings for the member and senior boards. Serving as state officers this past year from Limestone Society were State Recording Secretary Leah Emberton and State Historian Taylor Watts.
For the senior board, serving were Senior State Organizing Secretary Dena Green, Senior State Historian Teresa Huber, and Senior State Curator Andrew Green. State President Alena Cruz, Prospect, was pleased to announce that the state project raised $6,700 to support Active Heroes, a retreat for military veterans.
On March 20, the 86th State Conference continued with a business session that included reports from the state officers, state chairmen, and local society presidents. In addition to the previous mentioned officers who reported, Limestone Society President Philip Bierley and State Chairmen Molly Fitzpatrick and Lydia Emberton also reported. Adults who served as senior chairmen were Missy Humphries and Sandy Humphries.
Limestone Society was the most active society in the state for 2020-2021. They received first place for their programming in American Heritage, C.A.R. newsletter and magazine, government studies, membership, mountain schools program and financial aid, Patriotic Education Program, Public Relations, and Veterans. They received second place for American Indian, Conservation, C.A.R./DAR/SAR/S.R. relations programs, and received third place for the American History program. They were recognized for the gold level for the State Merit Award.
Three members were elected to state office for 2021-2022. They are Leah Emberton, State 2nd Vice-President, Taylor Watts, state corresponding secretary, and Philip Bierley, state historian.
The meeting concluded with a memorial service and a virtual tour of the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Limestone Society is sponsored by Limestone Chapter DAR and George Mason Chapter SAR. Email Dena Green at [email protected] for more information.