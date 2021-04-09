86th Kentucky State C.A.R. Conference News

Dear editor,

In the March 10, 2021 Ledger Independent appeared an article entitled “Immunity and Masks: Follow the Science” regarding COVID-19. I propose to do just that.

The article alleged robust immunity was conferred for months after infection with COVID-19. This may be true for many pathogens, but we are dealing with a new virus, known slightly only more than a year, hence the “novel” coronavirus. We do not yet know the full impact or future of this deadly pandemic. As to “up to eight months” protection, and quoting articles from various sources as to “an extended period of time” and “this is what is supposed to happen”, that is all well and good but currently remains to be proven. “Up to” does not mean every response is that long. Remember, as in the stock market, “past performance does not guarantee future results.”

The contention that in natural immunity versus vaccinations a “free society might logically conclude to discontinue masks” quickly brings to mind that any logical thinker could just as easily choose to wear a mask in order to protect oneself, those in society, and one’s own family.

The suggestion was that there are no reported cases of persons being infected by a vaccinated or previously infected person, but today that is found to be untrue, and reinfections have occurred.

Variants happen, as the nature of viruses is to mutate to be more efficient in selected hosts. The studies cited were too small to give any conclusive data. The Danish study alluded to was on a very tiny segment of the population.

Allegations of “forcing everyone to wear masks” and petulant attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci show the author’s lack of knowledge regarding public health and are in direct opposition to the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution which indicates that “We the People” are to “promote the general Welfare”. To call Dr. Fauci “elite” is only meant to create animosity. There are a few that would qualify as “elite” more than a U.S. Senator. To accuse Dr. Fauci of “lying to us for our own good” is reprehensible.

The contention that “masks don’t really work” is blatantly false. The Journal of the American Medical Association for March 9, 2021, has multiple reports contradicting that assertion. The bottom line is that community mask-wearing is an effective non-pharmacological intervention to reduce the spread from infected persons to those exposed. Respiratory droplets are exhaled when infected persons breathe, talk, cough, sneeze, and sing. The amount of droplets increases with shouting and vigorous exercise. The closer you are to an infected person increases your risk of exposure. This increases in enclosed spaces if an asymptomatic but infected person is present for an as-yet-undetermined period of time.

Masks prevent infected persons from exposing others. Masks worn by uninfected persons protect those individuals. As to cloth masks, more layers are more effective than single layers. That makes sense, as think of your furnace filter: you get more filtration the thicker the filter material; the higher the thread count of the mask the better your protection. Surgical and procedure masks perform better as they are thicker. Efficiency and filtration also depend on design, fit and material.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt crew who wore masks during that outbreak on the ship had a 70 percent lower risk of testing positive for infection. Universal mask-wearing policies have been associated with reductions in the number and rate of infections and death. Masks decreased transmission BETTER than school closures, workplace closures, social distancing, and hand hygiene, as those policies had already been in place BEFORE masks wearing was recommended. Fifteen states and D.C. had infection rates growing before masks were advised and rates dropped dramatically afterward, with greater benefit the longer the masks were used.

In past national crises, people in the U.S.A. have united with temporary sacrifices for the common good. Recovery from this pandemic requires the combined efforts of individuals, families, friends and neighbors working together along with unified public health action. Mask wearing and other recommended mitigation strategies will no doubt change the more we learn regarding this pandemic. Vaccinations will help, and I encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible if you have not already done so. Please wear a mask for yourself, your family, your community and your country.

Sincerely,

Donald Wilson M.D.

Maysville