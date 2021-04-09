Phillips Realty welcomes Steve Dobson

April 09, 2021
April 6, Judge David D. Flatt presiding:
Emily Nicole Anderson, 22, speeding 19 miles over limit guilty $100 court cost, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed, no/expired registration plates dismissed, failure to maintain insurance diversion.
Johnathon E. Applegate, 47, second-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on April 13.
Kenneth J. Bentley, 31, speeding 25 miles over limit dismissed, operating motor vehicle under the influence, 30 days conditionally discharged.
Jackie W. Blevins, 49, public intoxication controlled substances, $100 court costs.
Mary Bloomfield, 41, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 4.
Laura Bradford, local county ordinance, guilty plea, $500 fine conditionally discharged.
Amanda Brooks, 36, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference May 4.
Joseph N. Corns, 47, public nuisance through accumulation of rubbish, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Richard Corns, 42, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Earl Fisher, harassment, jury trial on June 8.
Charles Hall I, 36, second-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, guilty plea, 12 months conditionally discharged court costs waived.
Carlos Harr, 48, operating on suspended/revoked license, second-degree fleeing or evading police guilty plea 180 days conditionally discharged, third-degree drug trafficking 180 days jail.
Katlyn Hayslip, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, two-year diversion, no contact with victim, no violation of law.
Trina Holland, 45, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Lindsey Huber, 34, public intoxication controlled substances, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Agnes M. Hughes, 51, false statement in registration application, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Derek Knell, local county ordinance, guilty plea, $100 fine.
Willie J. McKee, 61, local county ordinance, guilty plea, conditionally discharged.
Helen Reid, 32, flagrant non-support, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Nathan Rickett, 29, alcohol intoxication in public first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Samantha Rister, 31, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor dismissed.
Anthony Selby, 33, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Randall Skaggs, 37, operating motor vehicle under the influence second offense 180 days conditionally discharged, operating on suspended/revoked license guilty plea and fine.
Brandi Stevenson, 32, first-degree criminal trespassing, guilty plea, 12 months conditionally discharged.
Labreeska Stone, 28, local county ordinance, bench warrant issued.
Roger K. Thoroughman, 56, operating motor vehicle under influence alcohol/drugs first offense guilty plea conditionally discharged, failure to maintain insurance guilty plea $200 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed.
Glen Yengling Jr., 35, public intoxication on controlled substances guilty plea $100 plus court costs.
Jessica Zornes, 28, second-degree stalking, pretrial conference on May 11.
Shawn A. Zornes, 31, no/expired registration plates guilty plea $25 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt guilty plea $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance guilty plea $250 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed, no tail lamps dismissed.