Phillips Realty welcomes Steve Dobson

April 9, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Kathy Phillips, principal broker of Phillips Realty and Associates is pleased to announce Steve Dobson will be joining the Phillips Realty team.

Steve has lived in Maysville for over 30 years and after building, owning and operating D.H. Resorts in Fleming County for 25 years, he now works as a general contractor with a solid reputation for excellent work.

Steve’s dedication to the community shows in his involvement with Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Club and the Mason County Schools, where he sent his two children, Matt and Liza.

You may have also seen him on stage in a multitude of roles with the Maysville Players, such as the gruff Duck Hunter, Duane, in Duck Hunter Shoots Angel or the murderous personal assistant, Tony, in Heaven Can Wait.

You may also have seen his name in the program for his favorite role, designer and builder of most of the ‘Players’ sets over the past 12 years. Whether he is climbing or skiing the mountains of Colorado or spending time with friends, he always enjoys being home with his wife, Jennifer, and her two daughters, Kassidy and Mackenzie.

With his experience and knowledge in remodeling and contracting, we are sure he will be an asset and benefit to potential home sellers and buyers in our real estate market.

You can contact him though our office at 606-564-5644 or Steve’s cell at 606-407-1328 or email at [email protected]

