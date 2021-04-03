Fleming County District Court
Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Donald J. Ross, 36, no/expired registration plates dismissed, failure to maintain insurance dismissed, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation dismissed.
Trenton Roy Smith, 21, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Daniel Moore, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on April 8.
Brandon Vice, 36, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, summons on May 20.
Taylor M. Duncan, 19, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on April 8.
Brandon Kissick, 35, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 20.
Megan Bunch, 29, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree robbery, menacing, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 13.
Kyle Kelley, 25, first-degree wanton endangerment, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 8.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 26, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 8.
Sean Robert Jones, 37, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to appear, summons on May 20.
Braides Peck, 51, failure to maintain insurance, dismissed with proof.
Claudia E. Valarezo, 61, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, all dismissed with proof.
Cheri Hilterbrand, 47, instructional permit violations dismissed, insufficient headlamps dismissed.
Austin Haley, 22, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol fourth offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on April 15.
Rebecca S. Glass, 62, theft by unlawful taking under $500.00, pretrial conference on May 20.
Kaleb A. Flannery, 18, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, open alcohol container in motor vehicle, person 18-20 purchasing or having another person purchase alcohol, third-degree possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, all dismissed.
Kristopher Blake Adams, 28, careless driving, instructional permit violation, failure to produce insurance card, driving under the influence of alcohol first offense, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on June 3.
Leslie Patrick, 29, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Alexander J. Hamm, 20, careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on May 13.
Zachary Logan, 20, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates dismissed, instructional permit violation dismissed, possession of marijuana guilty fined $25.00, court costs waived.
Jeremiah S. Blevins, 32, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on May 6.
Jamie Miranda, 46, second-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference on May 6.
Jamie M. Miranda, 46, receiving stolen property under $500.00, failure to notify DOT about address change, pretrial conference on May 6.
Shayne T. Harmon, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, resisting arrest, assault third-degree peace officer with communicable bodily fluid, pretrial conference on April 8.
Daniel W. Tackett, 65, leaving the scene of an accident, pretrial conference on May 20.
Amanda Hardin, 19, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference on May 20.
James T. Arnett, 24, careless driving, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on April 13.
Joshua D. Hall, 29, second-degree burglary, pretrial conference on April 15.
Andy G. Miller, 42, speeding five miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on May 20.
Justin King, 38, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on May 13.
Tiffany Cruey, 37, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference on April 15.