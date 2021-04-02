Remembering

I just read the obituary of Mr. John Kambelos, he and his beautiful wife were a fixture in downtown Maysville for many years. I spent many wonderful hours at Delite’s. It wasn’t just the delicious food, but a time for residents to come together in a loving family atmosphere. People laughing and talking and enjoying each other’s company along with John and Erato. How I long for those days when there wasn’t all this bickering between the conservatives and liberals of this town. Why don’t we all try to be a little kinder and remember what those good times at Delite’s felt like? Rest in peace John and thank you and Erato for all of the memories.

That conference

It looks like the big 10 was overrated again.

Biden is the worst

I can’t see how President Biden will get through six months much less wanting to run again in 2024. So sad , how can they keep this sick human being at the helm of our country when sometimes he doesn’t know where he is? Everything he does wrong they blame on Trump. It is certainly Biden’s fault these immigrants are invading our country and he’s giving them $86 million of our taxpayer money to house and feed them. He is a disgrace, he and his whole family are a bunch of traitors to America. I don’t know how he had the guts to run for president in the first place.

Gratitude

Hi, I would like to sincerely thank the Maysville Ledger Independent and Meadowview Regional Hospital for giving me an answer to my clotbuster question. What they are telling us is Alteplase is commonly known as clotbuster. That alleviates my fears. So I thank you all very much for such a quick response.

In my day …

Today I saw a program on TV where people are worried about how they are going to be able to afford diapers. It made me wonder if they still make cloth diapers. Now I know many women these days think because they work and have babies they should never have to wash a diaper. Well it wasn’t that long ago I had children and grandchildren and that is what we did, we worked and we used cloth diapers and washed them and put them back on the baby. Cloth diapers would be a good option to go back to and you can save money with them too, it would help you out a whole lot.

Another lie

Is anybody getting as tired as I am about Anthony Munoz lying about COVID? Don’t pay no attention to him.

Not Spring Break

I think the American people are getting tired of the restrictions placed on them due to the Chinese Wuhan virus. Somebody’s President, not mine, is letting people in at the border after a positive COVID test. And we wonder why the cases are going up?

The new normal

I heard Joe Biden say we should mask up that it is the only way we’ll get back to normal. We’ll never be normal again with Joe Biden in the White house along with his liberal and socialist cronies.

It’s the Democrats

So this is how I feel about college debt forgiveness. My husband and I both worked and saved for our childrens’ college from the time they were young. All of our children had jobs while they were in school and contributed to their college expenses. Meanwhile my neighbor who is a professional and makes twice what we do has one child in college. She’s been in college for more than five years now, she doesn’t know what she wants to be when she grows up. She takes classes in basket weaving and fishing and is mostly in college for social time and parties. So we the taxpayers should pay for her college when her parents are perfectly able to? Why? Maybe a car dealership will forgive her car debt. Doesn’t this teach irresponsible money management? This is another crazy Democrat idea, put it all on the taxpayers while keeping their hand in what the bizarre teachings the colleges are pushing. Another step toward their goals. The word free from the government never means free.

Inequality

In San Diego, illegal immigrant children are getting in-person learning at convention centers. Meanwhile, taxpayers’ kids are still left at home with Zoom learning. This is disgraceful. Democrat leadership again. Why am I not surprised?

Do something

I think this so-called president should be doing something about all these immigrants coming into the country.

Doomed

It is a shame and a sin that our country is falling apart due to the people running our country.

Boycott

I would highly encourage everyone to not fly Delta airlines or drink Coca-Cola products.

Appearances

To the person who commented about people with nice cars being in line to pick up food boxes. I help pass out those food boxes and we don’t judge. We don’t know every person’s situation. I drive a nice vehicle but my financial situation has changed since I got it. The bank owns the car more than I do, I can’t even afford to buy groceries. It could happen to you as well. We should never judge those in need and especially not if they are in need.