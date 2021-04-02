April 2, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Windsor Place Townhome Association LLC to Watson Development LLC, .002 Acre Parcel East of Green Street, no monetary consideration.

Watson Development LLC to Inez King and Diane King, Lot one Watson Development and 2157 Buckingham Square, $125,100.

Judith R. Reeder and Charles T. Reeder to CTR Farms LLC, 5311 Laytham Pike, May’s Lick, no monetary consideration.

Standard Tobacco Company to Kevin McRoberts and Donna McRoberts, two warehouse buildings and 10.0246 Acres on Parker Road, $540,000.

AA and J Properties LLC to Richard Huber and Donna Huber, 100 Acre Tract South of Lewisburg, $335,000.

Watson Development LLC to Laura F. Stacy, 2163 Buckingham Square, $120,000.

Darren W. Stadler and Kimberly A. Stadler to Darren W. Stadler and Kimberly A. Stadler, Parcel on Old Sardis Pike, no monetary consideration.

Michael A. Young to Angela M. Allison, 430 West Third Street, $1.

Wanda S. Hunt to Jeremy Wayne Hunt, 617 Wood Street, no monetary consideration.

George W. Hart to Page Thomas and L. Dale Thomas, 7215 Taylor Mill Road, $88,660.

Stajj Investments LLC to Kevin Michael Doyle and Lauren Doyle, two parcels in Mason County, $700,000.

James E. Burns Jr. and Katelin Elizabeth Burns to Cameron Jackson and April C. Jackson, 8002 Vinson Street, $140,000.

GMP Development to John E. Merryman and Kathleen K. Merryman, 756 OakPointe Drive, $190,000.

David M. Darmitzel to 211 Armstrong Row LLC, 211 West Second Street, no monetary consideration.

Jeanette L. Shaub to Nathan Andrew Shaub and Sarah Nicole Shaub, 1001 and 1001 1/2 Forest Avenue, no monetary consideration.

Donnie Hardin and Cecelia Hardin to Starlet Insko, Tract on Kentucky Highway 596 Germantown, no monetary consideration.

E. Michelle Graham to Steven A. King, 921 Elizabeth Street, no monetary consideration.

Samuel T. Hunt and Mary Hunt to Cirillo Garcia Gonzalez, Tract 10 Langs County Estate, no monetary consideration.

Samuel T. Hunt and Mary Hunt to Cirillo Garcia Gonzalez, Tract 11 Langs County Estate, no monetary consideration.

Maysville Mason County Industrial Development Authority and Buffalo Trace Area Development District to ARC Peppercorn LLC, 1125 Progress Way Lots 3 and 3a, $2,130,482.72.

ARC Peppercorn LLC to Monte L. Froehlich, 1125 Progress Way, $5,200,000.

Ronald K. Henson and Joyce A. Henson to Cynthia F. Gilkiison, 60 Ernest Avenue, $84,500.

Penny R. Stanfield to James E. Burns Jr. and Katelin E. Burns, 4021 Starlight Boulevard, $348,000.

Edward Henderson to City of Maysville, 623 Germantown Road, no monetary consideration.

Edward Henderson to City of Maysville, 619 Germantown Road, no monetary consideration.

Jeffrey A. Shields and Deana J. Shields to Glenn A. Baumgartner, 4050 Johnson Lane May’s Lick, $410,000.

Jessica Merchant, Matt Merchant, Stephanie Bothman Thacker, Scotty Thacker and Chasity Bothman to Deborah Jean Downing, 1726 Oak Street, no monetary consideration.

Bridget Bins and Leonard Brown to Markus Morton, 415 Clark Street House and Lot, $22,500.

Gary L. Gray and Janice Gray to DG Maysville KY LLC, Tract Mason County, no monetary consideration.

Maysville Mason County Industrial Development Authority to CSX Transportation Inc., Tract East Side of the City of Maysville, $100,000.

DGS Development LTD to Nathan W. Benoski, 5.7452 Acres Bear Wallow Road, $30,250.

Kevin R. Hill Revocable Trust to John R. Karg and Sandra J. Karg, 39.609 Acres on Germantown Road, $150,000.

Scott J. Poe and Anne G. Poe to Scott J. Poe, Anne G. Poe and Scott J. Poe and Anne G. Poe Irrevocable Trust, 6343 and 6335 Key Pike, no monetary consideration.

