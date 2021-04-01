HOW YOU SEE IT

Blame game

Biden is trying to blame the Trump administration for the surge of illegal immigrants at the border. Are you kidding me? Sleepy Joe at it again. Trump had it under control. Wake up America.

Crazy like a fox

Sounds like the person who criticized Republicans for watching Fox news could learn a whole lot if they watched Fox news.

Waiting game

I have circled back around to find out where my stimulus check is. I have rent, utilities and a car payment due and still have not received my stimulus payment. I guess I’ll just have to circle back around.

Time for change

Once again other states are making millions of dollars taxing legal marijuana while Kentucky state legislators sit twiddling their thumbs. Other states have casinos while Kentucky will only allow betting on horses and the lottery. We need to vote these people out of office and put some new people in.

Border issues

There are petitions against Harris and two Muslim women to stop the border issues. I hope Texas sets Harris strait. When will all the Democrats tell the truth?

Blame game 2

I watched Biden today answer questions. What questions? Nobody asked him any real questions. He blamed Trump for the border issues and he keeps avoiding what’s happening at the border since he opened it and invited all these people in. But everything is Trumps fault according to him. He acts like he’s half scared of the little rocket man over in North Korea. Wake up America, we don’t need this. We need a strong president again.

Wake-up call

If you watched Biden today on TV you can see him looking down and reading the answers to all the questions. He knew what questions were going to be asked, these people are briefed before hand. You didn’t see anybody ask about rising gas prices and all the jobs lost, nobody asked him why he let all them people in the country or why he’s blaming Trump. Trump had it fixed and we didn’t have any problems down there until Biden opened the doors. Wake up America, this is the weakest president I’ve ever seen. I don’t care if Trump runs again and all of America votes for him we would still lose the way they have it set up. Wake up America, we have to do something about this.

Pot-kettle

You want to know something? I am really tired of hearing people called “all these illegals” like it makes them less than people. For weeks now in the papers or on the news or just those talking around me call them all these illegals. Why have we as Americans become so full of ourselves that we have forgotten we stole this country from it’s indigenous after immigrating from overseas. We are only here due to what would be called illegal immigration if it were to occur now. Land of the free and home of the brave my fanny.

