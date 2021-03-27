March 19, 2021
Mason County Property Transfers
Ronald E. Kallam to Cody Worrell and Melissa Worrell, 213 West Second Street, $30,000.
Samuel D. Yoder and Diann Yoder to Matthew P. Dixon, 5059 Raymond Road May’s Lick, $124,800.
Frank Hook and Linda Hook to Bruce Kehoe, 731 Lawrence Road, $16,000.
Stephen Lang and Elizabeth Frances Lang to Joshua Menefee, 27.033 Acres Brandywine Road, $85,000.
Eric C. Downs and Maria Downs to Jason D. Denton, 8754 Mason Lewis Road, $100,000.
William Cline to William Cline and Chelsie Weber, 235 Bon Haven Drive, no monetary consideration.
Anthony Wilburn and Michelle Wilburn to Deborah J. Christianson and Dana P. Christianson, 915 Jersey Ridge Road, $167,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Naomi Toller and Baily Mitchell, 7052 Mount Gilead Road, $44,000.
Smoke Hollow LLC to Jeremy R. Denton, Old US 68, $180,000.
Teresa Arn to Madeleine J. Boone, Lot 154 Country Club Heights, $115,000.
Sandy Curtis, Mike Curtis, Penny Hickman, Dale Hickman, Nancie Hope Mers and Kenneth Mers to Stanley Martin Estate, 0.59 Acres on Mount Gilead Road, no moneatry consideration.
Stanley Martin Estate, Teri Renee Reeder, Daniel Reeder, Jeffrey H. Martin and Teresa Martin to Chad Lewis Martin, Parcel on Mount Gilead Road, $65,000.
Perry Coblentz and Carol Coblentz to Perry Coblentz and Carol Coblentz, Grennhouse Road May’s Lick, $10.
Perry Coblentz and Carol Coblentz to Adrian Mast, Melissa Mast, Jacob Mast, Juanita Mast and Nathan Mast, 5969 US 68 and 6004 Greenhouse Road, $350,000.
Joseph R. Coblentz and Rose Ellen Coblentz to Samuel Yoder and Diann Yoder, 6.685 Acres near Clift Pike May’s Lick, $16,712.50.
Kenneth Jacob Craig and Michaela Ann Craig to David Preston and Paula Preston, 861 Meadowcrest Circle, $168,000.
Kentucky Tax Bill Servicing Inc. to Phantom Farms LLC, 906 East Sixth Street, $115,425.
Billie Jean K. Planck, David G. Kearns, Debra B. Kearns, Patty K. Moore and Randall Moore to Gary D. Moore and Shawna Sauer Martin, 603 Wood Street, $38,000.
Carol Y. Bennett to Kirby Bennett and Lisa R. Bennett, 17 and 19 East Sixth Street, $26,800.
David Pittman and Dena Hamilton Pitman to Kolby Blevins, 661 Joyce Ann Circle, $125,000.
Lucy M. Montgomery to Waylan Duncan, 2044 Johnson Street Dover, $110,000.
Page Thomas, L. Dale Thomas, Susan Kleier Jennings and Steven Allen Jennings to Brandon Michael Graves and Cayla Lynn Graves, Lot 26 Whitsam Acres May’s Lick, $29,000.
Chad Wesley Burn to William D. Poe and Holli H. Poe, 1597 East Algonquin Drive, $128,250.
Edward L. Comer Estate to Mark T. Comer, 15.329 Acres North West Side of Kentucky 11, $130,000.
Gayle S. Watson and Martha H. Watson to Pamela J. Vornholt Schreiner, 7541 Kentucky 11 May’s Lick, $275,000.
Robert Norman and Megan Norman to Jef McKinley and Suzanne McKinley, 16.617 Acre Parcel Dover, $64,500.
David Cartmell to Cesar Gerado Perez Herrera, 17 West Fourth Street, $5,000.
Douglas S. Dawn, Mary E. Dawn and Dawn Douglas S. and Mary E. Marital and Family Livi, 4212 Lowell Road May’s Lick, $1.
Eugene L. Morton Jr., Barbara Morton and Bobbi Morton to Sonya Frey, 923 Elizabeth Street, $1,000.
Debbie Allen, Marcus Allen, Lavern Bluford, April Corde, Rheuben Bluford, Preston Porter, Pauletta Porter, Chris Williams, Shirita Williams, Matthew Williams, Evelyn Patton, Larry Jordan,Diana Franklin, Georgia Lusk, Bobby Jordan, James Jordan, Kim Lofton, John Lofton, Vanessa C. Brown, Avery Brown, Lisa Morman, Lee Morman, Carmen Warner, Eugene Warner Jr. and Dennis Warner to Christopher C. Williams, 5010 Conway Street May’s Lick, $2,000.
Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development to GMFS LLC, 72 Ernest Avenue, no monetary consideration.
Macy E. Conway to Chad Wesley Burn, 697 Simon Kenton Avenue, $154,000.
Edwina Faye Cooley Henson and Edwina Faye Cooley to Sherry Nelon, 1224 Kentucky Street, no monetary consideration.
Evelyn Lucille Hughes to Gerald Keith Hughes and Hughes Family Irrevocable Trust Dated February 12, 7002 Mount Gilead Road, no monetary consideration.
Daniel Brent, Cindy Brent and Loancare LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 478 West Second Street, $2,300.
James D. McCann and Sue McCann to James C. Waters, 519 Clark Street, no monetary consideration.
Cathy L. Webb to Dana Brown, 472 South Shawnee Road and 484 South Shawnee Road, $165,000.
Jerry L. Tolle, Kenneth Christopher Tolle and Heather Michelle Tolle to Tucker Pumpelly, 427 West Second Street, $55,000.
Rachel Simpson, James Thomas Simpson Jr., Lisa Simpson and Mary Jacqueline Mercer to Tucker Pumpelly, 834 East Second Street, $50,000.
Yancy R. Holmes and Jean Holmes to Joseph R. Coblentz and Rose Ellen Coblentz, 6131 Clift Pike May’s Lick, $319,000.
Edward Comer Estate to Jeffrey Purcell and Bryan Purcell, 11.553 Acres Northwest Side of Kentucky 11, $72,000.
Michael A. Young to Derrick McBride and Elena McBride, 544 West Second Street, $2,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky Education Cabinet to City of Maysville, Parcel South of Kenton Station Road, no monetary consideration.
Kentucky Tobacco Processors Inc. to DMCGL LLC, 634, 709-711 Forest avaenue and 917-919 Elizabeth Street, $56,485.
Kentucky Tobacco Processors Inc. to Thomas Jacob Henderson, 25.122 Acres on Kentucky 11, $90,200.
Kelly Brooks Grannis to Kelly Brooks Grannis and Mary Ann Grannis, 4040 Pleasant Ridge Road 0.687 Acres, no monetary consideration.
Christina Botkin and Luzmy Laparra to Robert McPherson and Julie Ann Lewis, Lot on Pelham Street, $10,000.
Billy Ray Barrett to Mandela Kamau Rice, 306 Main Street, $15,000.
Charles E. Bolden and Frances K. Bolden to Charles E. Bolden, Frances K. Bolden and Christina Kaye Bolden, 1/7 Interest Kentucky 2514, no monetary consideration.
Charles E. Bolden and Frances K. Bolden to Charles E. Bolden, Frances K. Bolden and Christina Kaye Bolden, 10 Acres Maysville Lexington Turnpike, no monetary consideration.
William A. Dearing to Gary W. Cropper and Sheri A. Cropper, 438 Wood Street, no monetary consideration.
William A. Dearing to Mark A. Dearing and Catherine H. Dearing, 216 Main Street, no monetary consideration.
Debbie L. Wood To Debbie L. Wood, 9647 Mason Lewis Road, no monetary consideration.
Debbie H. Wood to Debbie H. Wood, 2.246 Acres Kentucky 10, no monetary consideration.
Jason A. Stahl to Elizabeth Garrison, 321 East Second Street, $83,900.
Robert Bruce Carlson to Carlson Software Inc., 11 West Second Street, $225,000.
Taylor Sexton to Cathy Mason, 7012 Lake Ridge Drive, $48,000.
Thomas R. Clarke and Barbara S. Clarke to Armstrong Rowhouse LLC, 212 Sutton Street, 17 West Third Street, 206 and 216 Stanley Reed Court, no monetary consideration.
Hester Towing LLC to Tracy Faye Bradford, 805-807 Fleming Road, $40,000.
Julia L. Hay and Phillip Hay to David J. Manzo and Nathaniel Manzo, 2327 Cedarwood Drive, $215,000.
Russell Curtis and Tina S. Curtis to Sapp Family Acquisitions LLC, 309 Walnut Street, $40,000.
Reed Farms Kentucky LLC to Lordstown Meadows Farm Number Three LLC, 114.00 Acres Dover Minerva Road and 3260 Dover Minerva Road, $860,000.
Rondal Shannon and Bonnie Shannon to Jack Bradford Shannon and Angela Rose Shannon, 4111 Kentucky 596 May’s Lick, $86,650.83.
Hughes Family Irrevocable Trust to Gerald Keith Hughes, 7002 Mount Gilead Road, no monetary consideration.
ATA Properties LLC to Martha J. Hunter and Vicki Monroe, 1252 Carolina Avenue, $54,000.
Catherine H. Lindner and John R. Hutchings The Fourth to John R. Hutchings The Fourth, 99 Edgemont Road and Three West Sixth Street, no monetary consideration.
Connie Poe and Dane Poe to Barbara Forman, 1440 Cherokee Drive, $15,000.
GMP Development LLC to Nancy Greenwell, 758 OakPointe Drive, $202,700.