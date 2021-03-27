HOW YOU SEE IT

March 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Keep it local

Public service announcement, the clot-buster can nullify the harmful effects of a stroke if administered within three hours of the stroke’s onset. This one should be in use in our local hospitals in Flemingsburg and Maysville. We should not have to wait on a trip to Lexington or Cincinnati for it to be administered. The delay might be too long and have severe consequences.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: From Meadowview Regional Medical Center —“Alteplase (commonly known as a “clot buster” drug) is available at both Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. This medication is administered to eligible patients based on criteria established by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association.”

Trending Recipes