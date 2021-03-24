It’s all taxpayer money

In Friday’s paper, Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross is quoted as saying this money for the new middle school is not taxpayer money. Now, most of us know what he means, but all money the state spends is taxpayer money. It all comes from the consumers, nobody else is at the bottom of the line providing money to the state. Thank you Mr. Ross for the great job you are doing.

A new field of practice

I see where grandstand Rand Paul needs attention again. He’s practicing outside of his field, he has been a proctologist to his constituents for many years. He needs to be removed.

State of confusion

On Thursday Joe Biden referred to Kamala Harris as President Harris. Wow, someone please wake Joe up and tell him he is the president, it’s President Biden not President Harris. Also I don’t think the president has to ask Nancy Pelosi for permission to answer a few questions. Of course that was shut down, no questions Joe. No wonder Joe’s handlers keep him out of sight and quiet, he couldn’t even get the Presidents’ name right and it’s him. Sad the Democrats are willing to let him make a fool of himself to get their agenda fulfilled. So who actually is running this country? It sure ain’t Joe.

Name your source

If the superintendent does not think the money comes from taxpayers, where does he think it comes from?

Equal representation in all endeavors

So now many companies hiring policies are more based on skin color than ability. They expect an equal number of each race. I demand the same standards be put on sports. I want to see each team have an equal number of each race and they must all be given equal playing time. At any given time all races must be represented on the playing field or in the gym. Do you think this will go over?

Tip line

Reliable resources tell us the Republicans are changing their names to the retrumpagans, and their color will be yellow not red because they are scared.

Who is calling the shots?

Wow I guess the teachers’ association really gave a lot of of financial support to Joe Biden’s campaign. He sure has let them make the decisions about the opening of our schools. Teachers, get back to work and quit crying. You have stayed home long enough, with pay. I get up and go to work every day, you can do it too. Grow up and be adults, our kids are suffering. If you don’t care find a different line of work.

Foreign exchange

Foreign countries are buying up large amounts of farmland in America, many states do not have the regulation to stop them.

Only one way for state to make money

I was so happy to learn in the paper today that the new middle school is not going to be funded by taxpayer money, that it is coming from the state. Does anybody have any idea where that money comes from? Is there perhaps a money tree in Frankfort?

It must be the water

It has to be the water around here. How else would you explain so many stupid Republicans in one place? They all watch Fox Not News which gets its news from Putin. Then they all scream and cry as Democrats pull their fannies out of the fire once again.

Wanted: Strong leader

This is not love. I can’t imagine putting your husband through what Jill Biden is doing. It is cruel to see him falling and then trying to act normal when the poor man needs help. The world sees us as weak without a strong leader. We will be taken advantage of at a costly price. Wake up Democrats before it is too late.

Even up

Right back at you, I wonder how many Democrats sent back their stimulus checks when Trump was in office.

Where’s the transparency?

The Biden administration is denying media access to the immigration disaster at the border. Many things are being hidden and covered up from the American people. Our tax dollars are housing, feeding, clothing and providing medical care to illegals. We will continue to support them after we send them to their desired locations, also at taxpayers expense. Shouldn’t we be allowed to see what is going on and what we are paying for? Doesn’t Joe Biden always preach his administration will be truthful and transparent and admit if it makes a mistake? I think we all have a right to see where our tax dollars are going.

Time to hear from the president

I am amazed and disgusted at the way Joe Biden has been able to hold his occasional briefing. After he reads a few lines he just turns and walks off ignoring all questions from the press. You work for us Joe, you owe us an explanation for the sinful waste of our money, our money joe, we pay the bills not you. Wheres’ the truthful and transparent government you said we would have.

Charity begins at home

What a kick in the face Democrats have delivered to tax-paying citizens. Charity begins at home. We have veterans who were willing to fight and die for us living on the street who are physically and mentally broken. Elderly people who have worked and paid taxes their whole lives that can’t afford food and medicine. People living in dumps because their jobs don’t pay enough to afford better housing. Meanwhile, all these illegals will be housed, fed, receive medical care and be given all government assistance like food stamps, at taxpayers’ expense. Isn’t that once again putting Americans’ last? While you watch this disaster unfold at the border don’t breathe a sigh of relief because you don’t live there. These illegals are being flown and bussed all over the U.S. again at your expense. When they come to your town expect major increases in drug-trafficking, child predators, sex trafficking and other criminal activities. Say your prayers and hope that when you need the police to protect you they haven’t been defunded or abolished.

Pelosi no expert on morality

Nancy Pelosi recently stated that border walls are immoral, I would like to tell her what immoral means. Abortion is immoral, forcing pro-life taxpayers to fund abortions is immoral. Asking a 5-year-old boy if he would rather be a girl is immoral. Forcing females to share restrooms and locker rooms with transgender males is immoral. Allowing an 8-year-old child to begin the process of changing his or her sex is immoral. Letting men in drag host story hour in a public library and exposing our children to cross-dressers is immoral. The youth growing up in this cesspool will not know the word moral. I sure don’t need Nancy Pelosi or any other Democrat giving me their definition of immoral.