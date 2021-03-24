Mason County District Court
March 22, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Ryan T. Buchanan, 19, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on April 14.
Stephen D. Danbury, 29, careless driving, improper registration plate, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Tyler Cameron Eubanks, 21, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failed diversion, summons on April 28.
Justin K. Evans, 35, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card, guilty, waive court costs.
Casey Giles Jr., 28, speeding five miles over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Tyler R. Gross, 26, speeding 26 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference April 5.
Adam Burns, 39, theft by unlawful taking under $500.00, diversion complete motion to revoke.
Austin Fraley, 18, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference April 14.
Charles Reynolds Kendall, 57, local city ordinance, pretrial conference April 28.
Mary Margaret Kirklin, 28, public intoxication controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Roger E. McBride, 50, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Anthony Miller, three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 28.
Christopher W. Mills,27, failure to wear seat belts guilty $25.00 fine, no operators license guilty 30 days served and conditionally discharged, court costs waived.
Shawn Michael Murphy, 31, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, no operators license, pretrial conference on May 17.
Daniel John Noy,43, careless driving, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, summons on April 28.
Linda M. Powell, 42, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, booster seat violations, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on May 19.
Michelle Price, 48, theft by unlawful taking under $500.00, guilty, conditionally discharged, complete shoplifting class, make restitution, waive court costs. ***
Stanley Price, 49, fourth-degree assault domestic violence with minor injury, completed class, case complete.**
Dustin Bickmeyer, 26, receiving stolen property under $10,000.00, tampering with physical evidence, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing on April 5.
Sierra Purcell, 26, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, pretrial conference on April 5.
Sierra Dawn Purcell, 26, obstructed vision/windshield, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on April 5.
Danny Ray Smith, 65, one headlight dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, rear license not illuminated dismissed with proof.
Chase Brannon Stamper, 23, possession of marijuana, $100; drug paraphernalia dismissed.
Carl Ray Swim, 49, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 5.
Michele Yvette Vienneau, 53, no/expired registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on April 12.
Bradley Devin Workman, 28, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce insurance card, six month diversion.
Joshua Wayne Hesler, 41, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on April 12.
Joshua Lee Jimison, 31, vehicle a nuisance, dismissed.
Daniel Stieritz, 27, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, pretrial conference on April 12.
Ashley Rene Thurman, 35, DUI first offense, third-degree DUI, monitored home incarceration, pretrial conference on May 19. **
Larry Darnell, 48, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces first offense, drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belts, probable cause found, bound to grand jury. **
Larry Darnell, 48, disregarding stop sign, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, probable cause found bound to grand jury.
Larry Darnell,48, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, probable cause found, bound to grand jury.
Rachael Elliott, 43, receiving stolen property under $10,000.00, controlled substance prescription not in original container, probable cause found, bound to grand jury.
Patricia Gibson, fugitive from another state, waived extradition.
Jerry E. Green, 63, speeding 16 miles over limit, DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance, driving DUI suspended license third offense, pretrial hearing on March 24.
Deron P. Johnson, 20, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in public third offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 14.
Deron Peyton Johnson, 20, third-degree assault on police officer, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 14.
Shane Ross, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, theft by unlawful taking under $500.00, probable cause found, bound to grand jury.
Timothy Stone,30, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing March 24.
Timothy M. Stone,30, violation of Kentucky E.P.O/D.V.O, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial hearing on March 24.
Marty Morris, 27, theft by unlawful taking under $500.00, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.