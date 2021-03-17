How You See It

Concerned

People of America have fear of what the President will do to this country in the next four years. Open borders mean drugs will be easier to get through and terrorists have easier access.

Open borders offer danger

I encourage everyone to watch Fox News and view what is happening at the border. Thanks to Joe Biden and the Democrats there are COVID positive people and drugs, gangs and individuals on our terrorist watch list being welcomed into our country. How many more idiotic decisions will we endure before total collapse happens? Our safety is in danger people, wake up.

Wrong message

Did anyone watch the Grammy Award show Sunday night? Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B performed the most vulgar, disgusting and immodest dance I have ever seen. Shame on CBS for promoting this filth, maybe they should change their genre from family entertainment to pornography. Idiots say Pepe` LePew promotes sexual assault and rape, yet this trashy performance is acceptable? Are these tramps what we want to present to young girls as role models? Do we want our sons to look at girls and women as prostitutes and half-naked strippers used as sex objects? Instead of being respected as they should be? The song they were grinding to is called WAP, that’s W-A-P. Look up the lyrics to this song by Cardi B, you will be so disgusted by what this song is talking about. What messages are we sending our youth? Shame on us for allowing this filth in front of our children.

More concern

I’m really worried about our country. What this administration is doing to bring down our country. Now North Korea is threatening us like they are. I hope other people are as concerned as I am.

Wrong message No. 2

Has Nickelodeon producers lost their minds? They had Kamala Harris speak at their Kids Choice awards. Why would they have one of the most pro-abortion politicians we have ever had speak at anything that has to do with our children? So she thinks it’s OK to kill the unborn children but pretends to be such a supporter of our youth. She even professed to be grateful for the youth in her talk. So she is grateful for some and supports murdering others? What a poor choice Nickelodeon. Didn’t you think to research her policies first? Maybe you don’t care. Maybe you aren’t such a child-oriented organization. Sure changed my opinion of Nickelodeon.

Look North

I see where North Korea has threatened America. Seems they respect President Biden as much as they did President Trump. Maybe President Biden should go to North Korea and talk to them like Trump did. Wait a minute maybe he can’t go, well he could send Kamala, she could grin at them and shake her head back and forth at them like she did during the election at Mike Pence. Maybe that would work. What do the people think about this I’d like to know. And I’m a Democrat.

Be careful what you ask for

I sure hope those who voted for the Democrats and have any intelligence whatsoever are starting to see the repercussions for this country in voting for the Biden/Harris ticket. It is an absolute disaster for this country.

Check makes it all better

So I guess Joe Biden now has found the energy to come out of the idiot house. He’s traveling to different places trying to explain the idiocy and dishonesty in his COVID bill where only 10 percent is actually related to COVID, the rest is a Democrat wish list. Maybe his time would be better spent going to the border and seeing the disaster he has caused. The Democrats take no responsibility for a situation everybody saw coming. But remember they are going to send you a check, then raise your taxes to get it back. Don’t forget all of us taxpayers have millions of dependents coming in to support.