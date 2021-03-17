Make them stop, please

If you know of any way to stop these Medicare calls please let me know in the Comment Line. I get anywhere from five to 20 calls a day and it is really irritating. I have even been put on the do not call list and the calls still keep rolling in.

Giving it all away

Democrats believe in giving all of our tax money away. They are giving it to states that do not deserve it. They are giving millions of dollars to things that benefit Pelosi and Schumer. Only nine percent goes to COVID virus. I think the Republicans should refuse to pay taxes, they can’t put us all in jail.

Is it a joke?

I have been watching Joe Biden on the TV and his face reminds me of the Joker in the Batman movies when he smiles or talks. That’s a good name for him, the Joker President.

Keep them coming

It sure was good to see all of the comments in the Comment Line this past Saturday. It’s also good to know that I am not the only one out here that calls in with something to say. I really enjoyed reading all of them.

Taking it outside

Several years ago my husband and I were smokers. I remember flying to Florida after the airlines instituted smoking sections on the plane which we chose to sit in. The smoking section was in the back of the plane and the smoke even for us was horrific. I decided right then and there never to sit in that section again and that I could do without smoking for a few hours on a plane ride. Fast forward to 2021 and Maysville not going smoke free. Being retired I go on many walk, and I can’t help noticing many residents outside their homes smoking. Why? Probably because of children, family members or they just don’t want their house to reek of smoke. My point is if they can smoke outside then, why fight a smoke-free ordinance? It protects those who don’t want to be around it in public places like restaurants and businesses.

Everyone is welcome

So Joe Biden now says if we are obedient and follow the rules we might be able to invite a few people to our homes for a Fourth of July barbecue, not a large gathering but a few people. So I am wondering who gave Joe Biden permission to have a large free for all gathering at the border. Come all he says. Covid positive welcome, drug dealers welcome, sex traffickers welcome and child predators welcome. Come all. I wonder if this is geared toward increasing the Democrat vote for the future. You might not have liked Trumps’ personality but at least he put America first unlike, Joe Biden.

No normal

Dove brand products will no longer have the words for normal skin types or normal hair types. I agree with this decision, after all, normal doesn’t exist anymore.

Take a look

Yes, I took the suggestion about looking in the mirror when it comes to gas prices and guess who I saw? Joe Biden staring back at me. That’s what I see when think about gas prices and the 20,000 people the pipeline shut down. So thanks for your advice, I took it and saw Biden.