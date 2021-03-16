March 16, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

March 15, Judge Kimberly Leet Razor presiding:

Jerrica Bloomfield, 21, no or expired registration plates, $25; failure to maintain insurance, $500, $400 suspended, costs.

Derrick Lamont Commodore, 54, failure to surrender revoked license, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue summons for April 26.

Alexander Todd Grabinski, 18, speeding 26 mph or greater over limit, 25 and alive program.

Thomas Jacob Henderson, 53, local city ordinance, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 14.

Jeffrey Hull, 44, cultivate in marijuana, first offense, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.

Hollis J. Kabler, 21, speeding 17 mph over limit, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 bond.

Guy Lutz, 52, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 14.

Patty Jo Ruff, 51, no or expired registration plates, dismissed with proof; no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, dismissed with proof; failure to produce insurance card, $50.

Stanley Shird Jr., 28, overweight n county road, $100 and costs.

Bryan Thomas, 21, operating on a suspended or revoked license, 30 days conditionally discharged.

Tyler Scott Thompson, 17, 25 and Alive.

Mechell White, 53, disregarding stop sign, dismissed; failure to produce insurance card, $100; driving without a license, amended to no license in possession, $100 concurrent, costs.

Pam Bryant, 61, third-degree terroristic threatening, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief, DUI, license to be in possession, pretrial conference April 26.

Austin B. Croghan, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, pretrial conference March 24.

Noah A. Kirk, 25, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, amended to fourth-degree assault, 180 days.

Owen Richard Marcum, speeding 26 mph over limit, amended to 14 mph over, $28 and traffic safety class.

Derike Smith, 19, speeding 16 mph over limit, diverted.

Daniel Stieritz, 28, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, pretrial conference March 22.

Rachel Elliott, 44, receiving stolen property, controlled substance prescription not in original container, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 22.

Tonya K. Hadden, 39, public intoxication on a controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 5.

Tonya K. Hadden, 39, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 5.

Tonya K,. Hadden, 39, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 5.

Tonya Kaye Hadden, 39, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 5.

Stacie J. Highfield, 44, flagrant nonsupport, probable cause found, bound to grand jury.

Misty D. Lawson, 44, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, probable cause found, bound to grand jury.

Stephen Garth Presnell, third-degree terroristic threatening, 90 days.

Shane Ross, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 22.

Timothy Stone, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 14.

Timothy Stone, 31, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, pretrial conference April 14.

Tracy Lynn Elliott, theft of identity of another without consent, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 17.

Trending Recipes