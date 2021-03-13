FOR THE RECORD

March 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Mason County Court Docket

March 9, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Steven Jolley, 38, flagrant non support, dismissed, paid in full.

Chad Lusby, 39, no resident hunting/trapping without license/permit, failed to appear, issue summons for April 26.

Stephen Garth Presnell, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 15.

Crystal Raenee Tackett Szajka, 44, disregarding stop sign, diverted; failure to produce insurance card, dismissed; reckless driving, diverted,

Felicia Ann Beers, 43, DUI, pretrial conference April 26.

Timothy Neal Engel Jr., 31, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended or revoked license, pretrial conference May 5.

Troy Highfield, 24, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference March 24.

Troy Highfield, 24, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, pretrial conference March 24.

Troy Highfield, 24, third-degree terroristic threatening, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference March 24.

Brystle A. Jones, 20, theft by unlawful taking under $500, 180 days conditionally discharged.

Cassie M. King, 28, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference April 26.

Trevor Lang, 25, DUI first offense, disregarding traffic control device, pretrial conference April 5.

Donna J. Monk, 51, DUI first offense, possession of marijuana, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, waived to grand jury.

Kayla Ruf, 28, second-degree forgery, knowingly exploit adult by person over $300, pretrial hearing April 14.

Hayley Simmons, 19, harassing communications, failed to appear, notice for March 24.

Jonathan A. Wallingford, 35, disregarding traffic control device, operating with expired license, failed to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference April 7.

Christopher Lee Emmons, 38,, theft of motor vehicle registration plate/renewal decal, receiving stolen property, 180 days conditionally discharged, return stolen decal.

Jerry E. Green, 64, speeding 16 mph over limit, DUI fourth offense or greater, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance, driving on a DUI suspended license, pretrial hearing waived.

Katherine May Jacobs, 26, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference March 24.

Katherine May Jacobs, 26, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, probable cause found, bound to grand jury.

Misty D. Lawson, 44, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 15.

Caroline Lewis, 33, third-degree assault, third-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree attempted assault on a social services worker, probable cause found, bound to grand jury.

Mary Frances McCleese, 41, flagrant non-support, bound to grand jury.

Joshua L. Nickerson, 34, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, bound to grand jury.

Pamela Rutherford, 38, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, pretrial conference March 24.

Pamela Rutherford, 38, failure to or improper signal, improper turning, DUI, pretrial conference march 24.

Timothy M. Stoney, 31, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, pretrial conference March 15.

Steven W. Gabb, 66, improper parking fire lane/block traveled portion of highway, $25.

Trending Recipes