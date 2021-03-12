It’s not always about you

On your column “How You See It” are you telling me this is how I see it? I sure don’t follow this line.

So there!

To the comment about Pelosi and wanting her to take down the fence. You should look in the mirror because it’s the Republicans who were the ones rioting it was not the Democrats. It was all the Republicans voting for Trump and he lost. Anybody thinking he’ll be back in four years needs to have their head examined. He’s defeated and I hope Democrats get elected again with the way Republicans are acting now.

On the other foot

When Mitch McConnell was the majority leader he said he decides what comes on the floor to be voted on. Now that he is the minority leader all the Republicans are not happy because they lost control to the Democrats who are now doing the same things they did. Crybabies.

Supply and demand

This is to the callers condemning Democrats for the rising gas prices. Did you bother to remember why the prices tanked in the past year? Can we say COVID and no one on the roads? The increase is largely due to supply and demand rather than politically motivated. Also to the caller stating how much Meghan and Harry made from doing the Oprah interview. If you had actually watched the show it was stated at the beginning that they were not receiving any payment for the interview.

Legal illegals

I’d like to know how you all are going to like your President with all these illegals coming into the country? When they overwhelm your healthcare system and schools. When they take your jobs because it is all about cheap labor. Think about it Biden supporters.

Who will be next

Are there no moral or Christian people with the courage to stand up for the children being murdered in their mothers’ wombs every second? Democrats are trying to block a law that would make abortion providers cremate or bury the remains of babies they have killed instead of throwing them in the trash as they do now. They also want to force health care providers to provide abortions and transgender services regardless of their own conscience or religious views. There is no hope for a country that slaughters its most innocent and vulnerable. Who will be next? The elderly? The handicapped or mentally challenged? What about people with chronic health conditions? You might be in the next group to be exterminated. Please pray for our country and take a stand.

No time to rest

I’m a farmer’s wife and we are not too thrilled with Daylight Saving Time. Farmers get up early enough as it is to tend the livestock which feeds almost half of America. So next time you’re happy with losing an hour remember the farmers. I wish Daylight Saving Time was something we could vote on, I guarantee you all farmers would vote no because we too need our rest.

Not the place for this

So now taxpayers will be paying for gender reassignment surgery for military personnel and as well as paying their full salary while they recuperate from surgery. Joe Biden is more focused on updating hairstyles and fashions for women in the military. I hope when our enemies come for us that our military isn’t off having their hair done or at Victoria’s Secret shopping.

Small demographic

Democratic party at work. There is a four billion dollar COVID relief for minority farmers, whites need not apply it is not for you. A millionaire farmer of color will have his debt forgiven but a white farmer making $20,000 a year will continue to pay his own debt. Isn’t this racist?