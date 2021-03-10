FOR THE RECORD

Mason County District Court

March 8, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Elizabeth Marie Arnold, 26, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failed to appear, notify DOT.

Elizabeth Marie Arnold, 26, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue notice for April 7.

Willie Barnett, 42, operating vehicle with expired operators license, dismissed; license to be in possession, $50; failure to produce insurance card, dismissed, court costs.

Steven L. Brown, 31, public intoxication on a controlled substance, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 bond.

Linda T. Butcher, 67, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, dismissed with proof.

Jeffrey A. Chambers, 36, trafficking in marijuana, no operators license, pretrial conference March 17.

Randall K. Colemore, 43, improper display of registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue summons for April 7.

Lisa Lee Desautel, 21, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s license, license to be in possession, failed to appear, notify DOT.

Katana Frieszell, 22, speeding 19 mph over limit, $38; operating with expired license, amened to no ops in possession, $50 and costs.

Shelly Lyn Garibay Ramirez, 39, failure to maintain insurance, $500, $400 suspended; no or expired registration plates, dismissed.

Logan Earl Gordley, 34, failure to wear seat belt, operating on a suspended or revoked license, no or expired Kentucky regitration receipt, no or expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to DOT, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 7.

Kamrin Dale Jarrells, 19, reckless driving, amended to speeding 15 mph over limit, $30; no or expired registration plates, dismissed with proof, costs.

Trevor S. Klema, 20, speeding 26 mph or greater over limited, amended to 24 mph over, $48, county attorney program.

Dylan Blake Pence, 20, speeding 26 mph or greater lover limit, amended to 24 mph over, $48, county attorney program; no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, dismissed, cots.

Hannah E. Purdon, 35, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue notice for April 7.

Joseph Arthur Rieder, 21, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failed to appear, issue notice for April 7.

Chris Ray Simms, 39, speeding 5 mph over limit, operating vehicle with expired license, failed to appear, notify DOT.

Brooklyn Dawn Smith, 21, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 17.

Brooklynn D. Smith, 21, trafficking in marijuana, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 17.

Deven Scott Smith, 43, speeding 26 mph over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, notify DOT.

Nicholas G. Stewart, 36, no or expired registration plates, dismissed with proof.

Virginia Teegarden, 40, 21 counts second-degree cruelty to animals, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 7.

Tyler Scott Thompson, 17, speeding 17 mph over limit, 25 and alive diversion.

Jeffrey A. Chambers, 36, disregarding stop sign, no operators license no or expired registration plates, pretrial conference March 17.

Jeffrey A. Chambers, 36, DUI, operating on a suspended or revoked license, pretrial conference March 17.

Steven M. Heil, 27, failure to wear seat belt, $25; DUI, sentencing per AOC guidelines; possession of marijuana, 30 days conditionally discharged; buy or possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Wesley R. Huber, 33, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting (2 counts), failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 cash bond.

Floyd Lloyd Rust, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 7.

Ricky Allen Tully, 39, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failed to appear, issue summons for April 28.

Stephanie Renee Elliott, 43, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, bound to grand jury.

Frances Nichole Rigon, 41, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, bound to grand jury.

Pamela Rutherford, 38, third-degree assault on a police officer, amended to fourth-degree assault, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 10.

Pamela Rutherford, 38, failure to or improper signal, improper turning, DUI, pretrial conference March 10.

Timothy M.Stone, 31, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 10.

