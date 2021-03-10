FOR THE RECORD

Mason County Property Transfers

Beechnut Farms LLC to Kevin Turner, Lots 17 and 18 Horizon Estates Subdivision, $28,000.

Thomas R. Butcher and Margaret G. Butcher to Rebecca Gayle Church, 721 US 62, $87,500.

Bradley R. Brewer and Amber L. Brewer to Micheal A. Young, 428 and 430 West Third Street, $6,000.

John Meng to ODF Holdings LLC, 200 West Second Street, $56,000.

Jonathan Cropper, Shadawn Cropper and Shadawn Mineer to Terri D. Davenport, 1719 Oak Street, $84,750.

Billy J. Bauer and Carrie L. Bauer to Pablo M. Rosales, 3430 Dover Minerva Road- Dover, no monetary consideration.

Rodney L. E lliott and Angela D. Elliott to Linda K. Cunha, 4614 Clarks Run Road, $167,000.

Martin W. Little, Christina Little and Christina Price to Robert Landon Maxey and Iretta Maxey, 843 Terre Haute Drive, $115,000.

Taylor Sexton to Timothy E. Staggs and Carol Lynn Staggs, 4.81 Acres Lot 11 Ruggles Subdivision Kentucky 1234 S, $28,500.

Stephanie N. Tucker to Melissa Hopkins, Parcel on Hungry Hill Road Germantown, $7,500.

David W. Doty and Juliet R. Doty to Stephen L. Thomas, 44 Acres Old Jersey Ridge Road, $155,000.

T and A Rentals LLC to Austin D. Blythe, 7018 Baxter Lane, $90,500.

Gary P. McBride and Brenda McBride to Tabitha Staten, 2211 Old Main Street, no monetary consideration.

James C. Moss and Sandra C. Moss Estate to TGS Properties LLC, 497 Glen Circle Lots 22 and 23 Washington Glen, $115,000.

Casey A. Bess to Charles N. Hester, 4242 Pleasant Ridge Road, $100,000.

Dale Thomas and Page Thomas to Jacob Kyle Johnson, 7141 Kentucky 1234 S, $165,000.

Ricky Thompson and Lisa Thompson to Kelly Applegate and Gabrielle D. Fields, Lot 42 on the Plat of Clifton 0.0992 Acre Parcel,$9,000.

Jacob A. Allison and Holli A. Allison to Jeffrey D. Ginn, 40 Duke Of York Street, $190,000.

Grant L. Mathey to Grant L. Mathey, Grant L. Mathey The Second and Trust of the Grant L. Mathey Revocable Trust A A DA, no monetary consideration.

Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust to George W. Gripshover, 4001 Beaumont Drive Dover, $148,512.

Philip Travis and Christopher Rucker to Kenneth Alexander Huldtgren, 2055 Poplar Street Dover, $65,000.

Robert D. Sapp and Christina Sapp to Valerie Ann Middleton, $75,900.

Stephen Steigleder to John Buchanan and Caroline Buchanan, 1096 Glasscock Glen, $249,000.

Dinah Thomas to Michael Thomas, 701 Germantown Road, $3,000.

Darin D. Quinn and Susan R. Quinn to Joseph E. Andrews The Third and Destine A. Andrews, 6889 Kentucky 11 May’s Lick, $298,000.

Troy Pugh and Rebecca Pugh to Brian Keith Menke,Victoria B. Menke and Tori Menke, 21.619 Acres and 0.153 Acres Private Driveway Easement, $45,000.

Thomas J. Krol and Kathleen S. Krol to Shelly K. Truesdell, 8014 Shelby Street, $149,900.

Birchel Jackson The Second and Rita Jackson to Birchel Jackson The Second and Rita Jackson, Parcel South Side of Kentucky 10, no monetary consideration.

John T. Boyd and Caroline A. Boyd to Gayle S. Watson and Martha Watson, 778 Oak Pointe Drive, $201,000.

Stephanie A. Bogucki to Raymond S. Bogucki, 207 Stanley Reed Court, no monetary consideration.

David M. Cooney and Melissa J. Cooney to Yong Jun Jiang and Xiao Fang Liu, 514 East Second Street, $123,500.

Brian Gregory and Lindsey Gregory to Joey Todd and Rebecca Todd, 492 Glenbrook Drive, $240,000.

Archibald Church to Rebecca Church, 714 Forest Hills Drive, $4,000.

Donna Mitchell Markins, Kenneth Carl Markins and Donna Mitchell to Dawn Mains and Michael Mains, 2101 Main Street House and Lot, no monetary consideration.

Linda S. Wheeler, James A. Wheeler and James Wheeler to Linda S. Wheeler, 2324 Old Main Street, $1.00.

William Kachler Estate and Billy Kachler Estate to Roseanne Palmer, Parcel in Mason County, $5,000.

Cody T. Dicken and Christian A. Dicken to Lonny Jones and Tracy Jones, 2213 Meadowridge Drive, $250,000.

Washington Land Company Inc. to Larry F. Adams and Jodi G. Adams, 20 Acres US 68, $93,000.

Carol C. Ellis and Carol Heflin to Danielle Luann Heflin, 809 East Maple Leaf Road, no monetary consideration.

DGS Development LTD to Randy K. Smith, Serena A. Smith and Randy K. Smith The Second, Tract Seven Bear Wallow Farms, $42,500.

Robert C. Klee to David M. Cooney and Melissa J. Cooney, 1037 East Second Street, $102,000.

Randy Carpenter to Lance French and Sara French, 20936 Fox Alley Dover,$3,500.

JLM Properties LTD to Louis Matthew Duning and Janet Duning, 7020 Mount Gilead Road, $40,000.

Goldie Dunaway to Lucille Clark, 2153 Buckingham Square, $80,000.

Beechnut Farms LLC to Jeremy L. Moore and Natalie Moore, Lots 5,6,7,8,26,29 and 30 Horizon Estates Subdivision, $72,500.

Melony Denham and Melony Furby to JK Investments of Rochester LLC, Lots 1 and 1A Plat of Melony Furby, $30,000.

Harry Phillip Brewer to Pineknot Properties LLC, 324 East Fourth Street, $8,000.

Kristen Noble and James Noble to Kenneth Clay Hedgecock and Violet B. Hedgecock, 210, 212 and 214 West Third Street, no monetary consideration.

Wayne Coryell to Washington Opera House Inc., 219 Wall Street, $94,400.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to City of Maysville Kentucky, 221 Commerce Street, $1.00.

Charles W. Stapleton, Billy Woods Jr. and Susan J. Woods to Joann Stapleton, Parcel on The North Side of Maysville and Bracken Turnpike, $6,600.

Dale A. McDowell and Sandra L. McDowell to Ashleigh Dyer and Tyler Dyer, 856 Meadowcrest Circle, $261,900.

Sally S. Parker to Mary Rose, 134 East Fourth Street and 125 East Fifth Street, $100,000.

Wayne L. Coryell to Cornerstone Investments LLC, 404 Limestone Street, $16,500.

Teresa Pfeffer Slack and William T. Slack to Keith A. Reeves, 716 East Second Street, $47,000.

Patricia A. Thornton to Dora Ann Thornton, 7009 Thornton Drive, no monetary consideration.

Gregory M. Wulfekamp and Juanita Wulfekamp to Gregory M. Wulfekamp, 239 West Third Street, no monetary consideration.

Terrence L. Cascio and Patricia M. Cascio to Amy Insko, 2109 Old Main Street, $45,000.

Tina S. Baker, Tina S. Curtis and Russell Curtis to Matthew Lawson, 15 East Fourth Street, $126,000.

Lionel Smith and Gail Ann Smith to Lionel and Gail Smith Irrevocable Living Trust, 4431 Pleasant Ridege Road House and Lot, no monetary consideration.

Charles G. Reetz and Pamela S. Reetz to Dale Thomas, 8024 Orangeburg Road, $38,500.

Noe It All Farm LLC to Mark T. Schauer and Lisa M. Schauer, 8047 Davenport Lane, $152,000.

Jennifer Michelle Riggs to Tom White, 1006 and 1008 Forest Avenue, $18,000.

William J. Barrett and Melanie L. Barrett to Amy Ginn, 908 Birch Court, $160,000.

Ford Acres Farm LLC to John Matthew Jolley and Amanda Kachler Jolley, Lot 2 The Acres at Ford Farm, $30,000.

Glass and Conway Partnership to Glass and Conway LLC, 490 Tucker Drive Lot 6 and 6A, no monetary consideration.

Conway Farms LLC to Susan Conway, Two Tracts Kentuck 9 Maysville, no monetary consideration.

Conway Properties LLC to Susan Conway, Two Tracts Kentucky 9 Maysville, no monetary consideration.

Earl Wolfe and Beverly Wolfe to Chad Edward French and Jessie French, 3032 Carpenter Lane Dover, no monetary consideration.

James B. Gilliam and Carrie A. Gilliam to Kimberly A. Bailey, 321 Edgemont Drive, $205,000.

Jesse D. Russell and Ashley B. Russell to Michael Scott Brawner, 8036 Shelby Street, $110,000.

Michael B. Conway to Susan H. Conway, 3188 South Ripley Road, no monetary consideration.

Jeremy L. Moore and Natalie Moore to Ronald E. Kallam and Ronald E. Kallam Family Trust Agreement Dated September,$55,000.

Terry Lee to Roger Jolley and Euwilla Jolley, Two Tracts on Taylor Mill Road, $26,500.

Tanya Fulton and Josh Fulton to Richard Leist, Cheryl Leist and Pattie McKnight, Parcel West Side Of Barrett Park, $99,500.

Pauline Smith to Kevin Strode, Bob Strode and Mary Kay Strode, 1917 Old Main Street, $125,000.

Darren W. Stadler and Kimberly A. Stadler to Tammie J. Fryman, 535 Boone Avenue, $135,000.

Millard Martin and Jo Martin to Kenneth Clay Hedgecock and Violet B. Hedgecock, 208 West Third Street, $750.

Kit Miller and Kathy Miller to Richard Leist, Pattie McKnight and Cheryl Leist, 4159 Barrett Pike, no monetary consideration.

John F. Kilgore and Rhonda Kilgore to Delbert Hatfield, 3018 Highland Drive, $94,500.

Peggy Sue Young to Ricky Simms and Stacy Arthurs, 6107 Kentucky 3170, $85,000.

Six Fish Holdings LLC and Affordable Mini Storage LLC to Jeffrey Greenman, Greg Tennant, Rhudy Tennant and Jeanne Tennant, 3.81 Acres Lot 2 Palm Development, $1,380,000.

Jeffrey Greenman, Greg Tennant, Rhudy Tennant and Jeanne Tennant to 420 MLK Partners, 420 West Martin Luther King Highway, $10.00.

Farmers Stockyards Inc. to Bradley Hord and Angela Hord, 127.467 Acres Parcel Mason County, $410,000.

Brandi L. Dudley to Brandi L. Dudley and Adam Webb, 676 Joyce Ann Circle, no monetary consideration.

DADA LLC to Brett Walton and Tammy L. Walton, Lot 2A 1.009 Acres US 68, $8,072.

DADA LLC to Matt Hesler and Michelle Hesler, Lot 3A 0.874 Cres US 68, $6,992.

DADA LLC to Nicholas R. Hines and Molly M. Hines, Lot 1A 0.947 Acres US 68, $7,576.

Donald E. Germann, Gregory K. Germann, Jeannine M. Miller and Jory Lee Germann to Donald E. Germann, Gregory K. Germann and Jory Lee Germann, 38.499 Acres Tuckahoe Road, no monetary consideration.

Deborah M. Roberts, Donna Jo Ruark and Danny R. Ruark to Donna Jo Ruark and Danny R. Ruark, Two Parcels Germantown, no monetary consideration.

Dustin P. Staggs and Marilyn Gast Staggs to Echo S. Abercrombie and Karigan Abercrombie, 2043 Johnson Street Dover, $39,000.

Anthony Applegate and Nancy Applegate to Tia Liess, 2216 Buckingham Square, $88,000.

Berverly Tibbs to Jenny Marie Eckert, 9737 Mason Lewis Road, $92,000.

James L. Clark, Mary D. Clark, J Kirk Clark, Christy C. Clark, Roberta A. Clark and Cheryl P. Clark to Thomas R. Clark, 212 Sutton Street, $112,500.

Judy B. Gibbs to Emorey Gibbs and Carol Gibbs, Grandview Subdivsion, $1.00.

Gripshover Number 1 Family Limited Partnership and Camillus Gripshover to Charlene Renee Gripshover, Camillus Paul Gripshover The Third, Laurie Mae Gripshover and Jennifer Lynn Gripshover, 2.658 Acres Kentucky 10 Dover, no mentary consideration.

Heavenly Acres Property and Rentals LLC to Larry L. Hamilton Jr. and Sara B. Hamilton, 3015 Highland Drive, $129,900.

Jory Lee Germann to Gregory K. Germann, One Third Interest in 38.499 Acres Tuckahoe Road, $22,277.51.

Sapp Family Acquisitions LLC to John Duncan Jr. and Debra Duncan, 418 Center Street, $42,000.

Rick D. Brown and Daphne Brown to Gregory D. Barbour and Samantha Barbour, Lot 65 Shawnee Hills South, $14,500.

Kentucky Housing Corporation to Kleier Homes Inc., Lot number 11 Morgan Heights Subdivision, $60,000.

Bryan Wilson Bradford and Valorie Bradford to Steven Truesdell and Sharon Truesdell, 8478 Mason Lewis Road, $18,000.

Henry A. Gee to Kelly B. Bradford and Tracy Faye Bradford, 3079 Tuckahoe Road Dover, $28,000.

Michael Hardin and Penny Hardin to Jeremiah L. Browning, 12.745 Acres Mason County, $28,000.

Colkee Real Estate LLC to Lewis County Primary Care Center Inc., 1350 Medical Park Drive, no monetary consideration.

Ernest L. Parnell and Mary L. Parnell to Michael A. Young, 544 West Second Street, $2,000.

Craig J. Clarke and Janet Clark to Charles Jones and Michelle Jones, 4236 Clarks Run Road, $244,104.60.

Grant L. Mathey, Grant L. Mathey The Second and Trust of the Grant L. Mathey Revocable Trust UA DAT to Darren W. Stadler, 901 Walnut Lane, $235,000.

Gary L. Gray and Janice Gray to Timothy W. Blevins, 8504 Mason Lewis Road, $125,000.

Patricia D. Anderson to Eva Elaine Hamilton, 902 and 904 East Sixth Street, no monetary consideration.

Charles F. Dorn Jr. Estate to Mark Anthony Fulton and Pamela S. Fulton, Two Lots in Dover, $8,000.

B and B Investment Holdings LLC to Katelyn M. Bailey, 460 West Second Street, $148,000.

JLM Properties LLC to Virginia Renae Jett and Derek Brett Taulbee, 7018 Mount Gilead Road, $81,000.

Brenda Rawlings, John A. Rawlings, Pamelia Beckett and James T. Rawlings to John A. Rawlings, 7672 Kentucky 11, no monetary consideration.

John L. Duncan to Mary Lucas and Shirley Lucas, 811 East Second Street, no monetary consideration.

Edwina Faye Henson to Paul T. Moore and Ellen D. Moore, 319 Poplar Street, $24,500.

Janelle L. Banks to Donna S. Welch, 205 Market Street Dover, $95,000.

Gavin Perkins and Brooke Perkins to Amber Robin Walker, 4291 Clarks Run Road, $210,000.

Mark Fulton and Pamela Fulton to Jeffrey Toncray and Lisa Toncray, Center of Kentucky 10, $55,000.

Raymond Ashcraft to Tammy Chandler, Lots 45 and 46 2070 Fox Alley Dover, no monetary consideration.

Laura Kabler to Alfred Jones and Kathleen Jones, Lots 211 and 212 Dover, $4,000.

Pinewood Subdivision Incorporated to Brian Ritchie and Brenda Ritchie, Multiple Parcels Pinewood Subdivision, $139,000.

Jerry Morgan to Jerry Morgan, 319 West Third Street, no monetary consideration.

US Bank NA to Timothy Staggs and Carol Lynn Staggs, 7047 Kentucky 1234 S, $32,050.

David Ronald Hill, Kimberly Doppleheuer, Mason County, City of Maysville, US Bank NA, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Kimberly Robin Doppleheuer and DOT Capital Investments LLC to Patricia North and Carl North, 134 East Third Street, $25,000.

Ian G. Riggins and Brittany N. Riggins to Silas I. Liess and Jamie L. Liess, $115,500.

James Derek Wheeler to James Derek Wheeler and Krista N. Wheeler, 6056 Parker Lane May’s Lick, $1.00.

Kenneth E. Meadows and Janet L. Meadows to Robert Cantrell Sr., 1.093 Acre Kentucky 3161 Kentucky 9, $200,000.

Thomas Jacob Henderson and Thomas J. Henderson to Thomas Jacob Henderson, Two Parcels Mason County, no monetary consideration.

John A. Cummins and Angela D. Cummins to Jacob Allison and Holli Allison, Lot 14 Barry Crossing Phase One, $84,000.

Roy L. Cummins, Linda L. Cummins, John A. Cummins and Angela D. Cummins to Jacob Allison and Holli Allison, $84,000.

Victor Burkhart and Mary Burkhart to Jennifer L. Kaelin Revocable Trust, Jennifer L. Kaelin and David W. Lipke, Parcel Mason County, $135,000.

Shaun C. Baxley and Tabitha R. Baxley to Carlie B. Shiveley, 214 Broadway Street, $87,500.

Gary L. Gray and Janice Gray to Michael Saunders and Briana Saunders, 3396 Mary Ingles Dover, $126,000.

Betty Lou Steele to Ian Riggins and Brittany Riggins, 3034 Augusta Dover Road, $110,000.

Roy Allen Riddle, Julia L. Riddle, Julia Roark, Paul M. Roark to Roy Allen Riddle, 8670 Mason Lewis Road, no monetary consideration.

Phillip Boone to Richard T. Poe and Diane L. Poe, 434 West Third Street, $1.00

Patty R. Chamberlain to Donnie L. Stitt, 604 Pelham Street, $22,500.

City of Maysville to Kenneth Clay Hedgecock and Violet B. Hedgecock, 113,115,117 and 119 West Fourth Street, $2,400.

City of Maysville to Kenneth Clay Hedgecock and Violet B. Hedgecock, 121 Spaulding Avenue, $3,300.

City of Maysville to Hannah Klee, 135 and 137 West Fourth Street, $1,600.

City of Maysville to Bruce Carlson, 114 West Fourth Street, $300.00.

City of Maysville to Bruce Carlson, 120 West Fourth Street, $400.00.

City of Maysville to Doris Kendall, 441 Wood Street, $1,500.

City of Maysville to Carlton Gibbs, 224 Wood Street, $550.00.

Harold Shelton and Brenda Shelton to Pamela S. Head, 4336 Kentucky 10 Dover, $18,000.

City of Maysville to La Ron Washington, 610 Wood Street, $650.00.

City of Maysville to La Ron Washington, 424 Central Avenue, $275.00.

City of Maysville to Sonya Frey, Humphrey Park, $6,500.

Amy R. Steenken to DGS Development LTD, Tract One Happy Ridge Farms, $495,000.

James O. Rogers and Martha J. Rogers to Christi Deann Corwin Sell, 5611 US 68 May’s Lick, no monetary consideration.

Mark Weiss and Anna Weiss to Lamont P. Perry and Yolanda K. Perry, 3022 Classic Drive, $149,500.

City of Maysville to James Wilson, 221 Commerce Street, $2,300.

City of Maysville to Debora Dotson, 129 Spaulding Avenue, $2,250.

John F. Sledd and Maggie Darlene Sledd to Kenneth F. Ross and Suzan J. Ross, Lots 11 and 12 Hillcrest Terrace, $54,000.