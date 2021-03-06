FOR THE RECORD

Mason County District Court

March 3, Judge Kim Leet Razon presiding:

Russell Anderson, alcohol intoxication, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 bond.

Russell Anderson, 53, alcohol intoxication, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 bond.

Randolf Brown, 29, speeding 9 mph over limit, $18; operating on a suspended or revoked license, amended to no operators license in possession, $50 concurrent, costs.

Lisa G. Chadwell, 56, mo operators license, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failed to appear, notify DOT.

Erica N. Clay, 36, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 24.

Julius Ray Crockett, 66, disregarding stop sign, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 7.

William Dodson, 33, no operator’s license, failed to appear, notify DOT.

Michael Dale England, 47, obstructing highway, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 17.

Michael Dale England, 47, receiving stolen property under $10,000,. not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 17.

Kimberly Lynn Highfield, 36, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, dismissed with proof; no or expired registration plates, dismissed with proof; failure to produce insurance card, dismissed.

John Wayne Irwin Jr., 36, third-degree criminal trespassing, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 bond.

Tanner Keith Lykins, 34, public intoxication on a controlled substance, pretrial conference June 2.

Stacey N. Miller, 34, failure to wear seat belt, operating on an expired license, failed to appear, notifyDOT.

Mickey E. Powell, 24, fourth-degree assault, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 24.

Latasha N. Riggs, 31, first0degree complicity to burglary amended to third-degree criminal mischief, 45 days conditionally discharged.

Robert Fitzgerald Sanders Jr., 24, speeding 5 mph over limit, $5 and costs; no or expired registration plates, dismissed with proof.

Laini Sartin, 56, theft by deception cold checks, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 bond.

Trisha Stidham, 38, speeding 18 mph over limit, DUI first offense, possession of marijuana, operating on s suspended or revoked license, pretrial conference March 17.

Jamon T. Turner, 22, speeding 25 mph over limit, no operators license, third-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance trafficking in marijuana, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 17.

Brystle A. Jones, 18, theft by unlawful taking, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.

Donna J. Monk, 52, DUI first offense, possession of marijuana, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, pretrial conference March 10.

Jerry L. Cooper, 44, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, waived to grand jury

Jerry Lee Cooper, 44, trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree first offense methamphetamine, waived to grand jury.

Dillon Hicks, 29, fourth-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree strangulation, second-degree strangulation, bound to grand jury.

Katherine May Jacobs, 26, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference March 10.

Katherine May Jacobs, 26. first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea entered, retrial hearing March 10.

Brittany Michelle Nichols, 41, trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree first offense methamphetamine, waived to grand jury.

Julia Noel, 29, two counts second-degree fleeing or evading police, 90 days conditionally discharged.

Julian Noel, 29, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, pretrial conference April 14.

Augustin Perez, 30, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, pretrial conference April 7.

James L. Ryan, 47, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failed to appear, issue notice for April 7.

John Travis Wheeler, 44, fourth-degree assault, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 7.

Pamela Rutherford, 38, failure to or improper signal, improper turning, DUI, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 8.

Pamela Rutherford, 38, third-degree assault, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 8.