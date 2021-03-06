Want ad

It seems to me the Republican party needs a dictator to dictate their ideas to the public.

UK update

Well, the University of Kentucky got beat by Florida. They had a ten-point lead in the first half. Shows Kyle Perry knows nothing about coaching.

Learning experience

Hi, Margie and Steve Appelmans’ trip to Paris, France was a learning experience for me. I really felt like I was there even though I haven’t been. I just want to ask one question about when they were on their trip. The Seine River that runs by the Eiffel Tower, does it still have the same odor it did many years ago? It offended many people. I also just wanted to thank them for sharing their experience with us.

Beware

Ex-President Donald Trump better watch how he’s downing teachers and teachers’ unions because there’s enough teachers and families of teachers that can help him not win again if he does run. He thinks he’s the smartest man in the world but I think he’s got a lot to learn. That’s just my opinion though some may not think it’s a great one.

Biden vs. Seuss

Has anybody noticed since Biden got in that after not even 100 days stuff has went up? Gas has gone up 79 cents a gallon, can’t blame it on Trump. Now even Dr. Seuss can’t be read anymore or be in the libraries or homes. What is this man trying to do to the United States of America?