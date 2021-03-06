Mason County Property Transfers
Akin and Miller Investments LLC to Watson Development LLC, 7.338 Acres- Green Street Windsor Place, $143,000.
Adrian Stone to Bradley Brewer and Amber Brewer, 410 East Third Street, $9,000.
John Duncan and Bobbie Bowman to Shawn Martin, 1425 East Third Street, $3,000.
Dennis D. Wood and Stephanie Wylie to Dennis D. Wood and Stephanie Wood, 824 US 62, no monetary consideration.
Janice Fergason, Mickey D. Ferguson, Jeanie Ferguson, Donald S. Wilkin and Kristy S. Wilkin to Billy Black and Regina K. Black, 6011 Woodlane Drive, $15,500.
Timothy W. Blevins to Viola Snapp, 4266 KY 596 May’s Lick, $21,000.
James M. Tierney to John T. Meng and Christie M. Toffan, 51 West Second Street, $65,000.
Matthew John Coblentz and Lorene K. Coblentz to William Gross and Darlene Gross, 26.988 Acre Parcel West Side of Kentucky 1200, $54,000.
John Ira Greifenkamp to Tracis Gene Robinson and Katherine Robinson, 20.023 Acre Tract North Of Mason and Fleming County line, $63,000.
DADA LLC to Troy Pugh and Rebecca Pugh, 21.619 Acres/0.725 Acres PD Meadows Subdivision US 62,$45,000.
Barry A. Baugh and Lisa M. Baugh to Brady Thayer, Lot in the city of Maysville, $30,000.
Lester R. Johnston Jr., Judy L. Johnston and Johnston Family Living Trust Under Agreement Dated to Andrew D. Spangler and Cristi N. Petersen, 8057 Stonelick Road, $155,000.
Toyo Seat USA Corporation to Regina Applegate, 1214 Waller Street, $83,000.
James H. Mellenkamp to Donnie L. Stitt, 425 Central Avenue, $23,500.
Christopher Frey and Christina Frey to Donnie L. Stitt, 516 Wood Street, $32,000.
McHugh Farms Inc. to Lordstown Meadows Farm 3 LLC, 855 Kenton Station Road, $800,000.
Gary Lee Parsons to Brandon Parsons, 2463 Mary Ingles Highway Dover, no monetary consideration.
2019 Castle LLC to Mary Ann Fay, 4168 Kentucky 10 Dover, $17,500.
Bobby B. Claypool Estate to Rutherford Allison, Ann Allison and R Lee Allison, 2007 Market Street Dover 0.3149 Acre,$6,000.
Wilford Allen The Third to Clark Holding Group Inc., 339 East 4th Street, $12,000.
Stephanie Conaway and Stephanie Arnett to Charles Anthony Gowan, 287 Carrie Lane, $210,000.
Jennie Lee Taylor to Jason Thomas Fizer and Marybeth Fizer, 6423 Kentucky 11, $188,000.
Ray W. Miller Living Trust, Judith A. Miller and Sally J. Rowland to Judith A. Miller, 5036 East Bolden Road May’s Lick, no monetary consideration.
Violet Snapp to Patrick Fegan and Brandi Fegan, 4266 Kentucky 596 May’s Lick, $22,000.
Wendell L. Merrill Estate to Gary Merrill, 75 Acres Kentucky 596 Mason County, $20,000.
Eric R. Feagan Eneterprises LLC to Donnie L. Stitt, 337 East Fourth Street, $12,000.
Wilford Allen The Third to Constance Hope Beers, 366 East Fourth Street, $12,500.
Carolyn O. Applegate to Deborah S. Welsh, 38 Bryant Circle, $60,000.
Pamela S. Moran, Pamela S. Sauer and Martin R. Sauer to Terry G. Head and Suzanne M. Head, Lot 21 Horizon Estates Sunrise Court, $16,500.
Sapp Family Acquisitions LLC to Clark Holding Group Inc., 1010 Williams Street, $5,500.
Eddie Hopkins, Pam Hopkins, Danny L. Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins to Baine Clark Co Inc., 137 East Fourth Street, $14,000.
Charlotte J. Harris to Billy E. Black and Regina K. Black, 0.121 Acre Tract Woodlane Drive, $4,500.
Sonya McKee to Daniel Hehr, 1100 Elm Street, $3,500.
Charles Alan Selby Estate to Mark Alan Selby, Parcel Strawberry Alley, no monetary consideration.
Barbare A. Lewis to Barbara Trevor Lewis and Michele Lynn Traxel, 773 Oakpointe Drive, no monetary consideration.
Scotty L. Lippert and Cheryl R. Lippert to Bridget Gallenstein, 1.004 Acre Parcel Southwest Side of Dixon Pike, $40,000.
Antonia Riffe to Aaron Fuller, 1.008 Acre Tract South of Orangeburg, $40,000.
Bonita Jean Botkin to Jeremy Lynn Botkin and Amber Lynn Botkin, Parcel Southside of East Second Street, $74,945.
David R. Marshall and Emily J. Marshall to Brian Leimberger Jr. and Rebecca Leimberger, 5029 Parry Lane, $140,000.
MESB Holdings LLC to Ben P. Breslin and Bernard P. Breslin, 701 Fort Hill Road, no monetary consideration.
Ben P. Breslin and Benard P Breslin to Robert Bruce Carlson, 701 Fort Hill Road, $1,123,200.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 1 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 2 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sua Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust,Lot 3 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 4 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 5 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 10 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 11 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 12 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 13 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 14 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 15 Highland View Subdivission Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 16 Highland View Subdivsion Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 17 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 18 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 21 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 22 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, Lot 23 Highland View Subdivision Moyer Road, $5,000.
CIE Inc. to Sue Ann Clarke 2012 Spousal GSE Trust, 77.645 Acres Kentucky 11, $376,451.23.
Brent Applegate and Carol Applegate to Thomas Henderson, Simon Kenton Warehouse Property, $5,000.
Carolyn L. Rigby to Juan T. Davis Sr., 835 Meadowvrest Circle, $172,5000.
Timothy Tully and Hope Tully to Kolton Williams and Diane Williams, 9035 Owl Hollow Road, $55,000.
Catherine L. Thompson to Charles R. Thompson Jr., 16.928 Acres Kentucky 11 Parcels 4C and 4D, no monetary consideration.
Catherine L. Thompson to Charles R. Thompson Jr., 7516 Kentucky 11, no monetary consideration.
Gary F. Davis and Cynthia B. Davis to Chadwick Kenneth Craycraft and Tiffiney Renea Smith, 4081 Barrett Pike, $208,500.
City of Maysville to Washington Volunteer Fire Department Incorporated, 2231 Green Street, no monetary consideration.
Marybeth Ann Tumey and Micheal Tumey to John J. Hackworth and Allison M. Hackworth, 673 Beverly Drive Lot 7 Simon Kenton Acres Subdivision, $122,500.
Eric H. Swisher and Sharon A. Swisher to Edward D. Johnson and Lisa B. Johnson, Lot 133 and a portion of Lot 132 Pinewood Phase A Subdivision, $140,000.
Mary Katherine Cropper to Chris Cropper and Sophia Cropper, 5376 Old Sardis Pike May’s Lick, $100,000.
Jacob Kyle Johnson and Hannah Johnson to Donald Gene Davis The Second, 788 Lexington Pike, $125,000.
Vicki Carrington to Briana Gonzalez, 4222 Johnson Lane May’s Lick, $19,000.
JLM Properties LLC to Edgar Thomas Haines, 6476 Helena Road, $29,500.
Kimberly L. Sparks, Kimberly Gordan and John S. Gordan to Derk Butler, 828 Oak Fairway Court, $310,500.
Patricia Jean Wills to Charles Edward Bothman, 8.6094 Acres Lees Creek Road, $7,000.
Catherine L. Thompson to Charles Ray Thompson Jr., 9003 Fisher Lane, no monetary consideration.
Catherine Lynn Thompson to Charles Thompson Jr., Lot 4 Parker Lane May’s Lick no monetary consideration.
Marc Pawsat and Stefanie Pawsat to Terry G. Head and Suzanne M. Head, 4008 Sunrise Court, $37,125.