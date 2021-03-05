Jobs gone

I am blessed as my new president did not eliminate my job as he did with those on the pipeline, people who now have to seek jobs making windmills or solar panels. Wonder where he’s employing those crossing the border now?

Not impressed

To the one not impressed, yes I am proud of voting for Democrats to take over our country. Trump was a disgrace to this country and so are you for saying Democrats should suffer for voting Biden/Harris, Trump was voted out because he couldn’t keep his mouth shut. Biden has done more for this country in a month than Trump did in four years in office. Trump just divided our country and didn’t go by the constitution either. It was Trump’s way or no way and that’s why he was voted out.

Show me the money

Regarding the comment Fine President in Saturday’s paper, I bet the Republican that put this in here can’t wait to get his $1,400 check and cash it. Thank you.

Pass it forward

I want to thank the lady in the white car that passed it forward yesterday and paid for our lunch in the McDonald’s drive-thru. That was a really nice gesture, thank you so much, there are still nice people around. We appreciated it so much, again thank you.

Just be kind

Taking care of others, praying the weather clears and warms up. Keep taking care of your animals, water, food and shelter. Also check on your neighbors and make sure they don’t need anything. It’s good to be kind to others. Thank you.

Rude awakening

Dear snowflakes, when gas has gone up to $5 a gallon I wonder if you’ll spend you $100 on filling up your gas tank or getting that new hair color at the salon you been dying to try? You are all in for a rude awakening.

The things you hear

Who said you can’t learn something from the Comment Line? I now know that teachers have a college degree. Doctors, lawyers, nurses, business people etc. don’t go to college and only work 180 days a year. I hope the person who called in the comment isn’t teaching my child. Thank you.

An eye for art

Congratulations to Tim Dever of Manchester for his imaginative and well-done photography. And thanks to The Ledger Independent for publishing as many of his photos as you do. Tim has a great eye for finding good subjects for his photography and we all benefit from it, thank you Tim.