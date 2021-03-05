Mason County Property Transfers
Susan Collins Schell, Jerry Schell, Charlotte Collins, Carol Jane Collins and John Gummel to Maher Holdings LLC, 1000-1002 US 68, $250,000.
Gordon F. Kelly and Tina M. Kelly to Julie Finch Corlis, 890 Woodland Drive, $193,000.
David A. French and Kelly A. French to Ashley P. French, 0.902 Acres, no monetary consideration.
Carol Jean Davis to Scotty Alvin Estep and April Dawn Estep, Lot 14 Salem Ridge, $15,000.
Emily R. Sweet, Emily R. Foley and Kelly Sweet to David G. Combs and Angela D. Combs, 9064 Creamery Pike, no monetary consideration.
Mary Rose Jones to John B. Delong, two Tracts on Key Pike, $297,000.
DGS Development LTD to Nikki M. Stultz, Tract Two Davenport Farms 8.2085 Acres, $39,5000.
Dwight W. Baker to Tyler S. McHugh and Anne Claire Estill McHugh, 112 West Front Street, $39,000.
Kathy E. Huron to Jonathan A. Steele, 97.79 Acres along Kenton Station Road, $15,300.
Maysville Initiatives Inc. to Larry D. Skaggs and Maranna Linville Skaggs, 2521 Magnolia Drive, $320,000.
Elizabeth Hennington, Elizabeth L. Brazelton and Kyle Hennington to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc., $199,900.
Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. to Randall D. Orme, 2521 Magnolia Drive, $199,900.
T&C Maysville Properties LLC to Jennifer C. Dotson, 381 Bon Haven Drive, $165,000.
Colleta Hamilton to William M. Whitaker The Third and Patricia D. Whitaker, 547 West Third Street, $5,000.
Duke Energy Ohio Inc. to Kingfisher Development LLC, Parcel Mason County, $5,000.
Ohio Power Company to Kingfisher Development LLC, Parcel Mason County, $415,000.
Kingfisher Development LLC to CSX Transportation Inc, Parcel Mason County, $275,000.
Kathleen Dice and Dennis W. Dice to John Myron Whitaker and Mary Beth Whitaker, Mason County Property, $78,000.
Aaron Kitchen and Callie Kitchen to Jane Autumn Pugh, 3366 Slack Pike, $103,500.
Pinewood Subdivision Incorporated to Woodson T Wood Trust, Lots 178 and 179 Pinewood Subdivision, no monetary consideration.
Limestone Associates Inc. to Maher Holdings LLC, 491-495 Tucker Drive, $261,375.
Ignacio Calvo and Maria Calvo to Matthew Brian Carr and Tina Diane Carr, Lot 18 Whitsam Acres Unit 4, $289,000.
Cole Clark and Robbie Clark to T and A Rentals LLC, 1.559 Acres Tract South of Kentucky 1234, $60,000.
James A. Brell to James A. Brell Jr., Pamela A Brell and Brell Family Trust U/A May 6, 2020, 0.032 Acre Parcel South Side of East Second Street, $320,000.
James A. Brell Jr. to James A Brell Jr., Pamela A Brell and Brell Family Trust U/A May 6,2020, no monetary consideration.
Mary Sue Rosser to Lynea Cameron, 423 Forest Avenue, no monetary consideration.
Lynea Cameron to Eric Vaughn Havens and Shandra Nicole Irwin, 423 Forest Avenue, $49,000.
Sanford R. Parker, Mary Margaret Parker and Joel Segal to Rae Jean Jessee, 6058 and 6062 Parker LN May’s Lick, $25,000.
Phil Hedges to Ruby Jewell Hedges and Roddy Donald Farley, 26 Bryant Circle, $10.
Lee Redmond Sr. to Barbara A. Waggoner, 543 Circle Drive, no monetary consideration.
Iva Mae Wagler to James Mast and Miriam Mast, 44 Acres on Helena Road May’s Lick, $156,200.
Paul Edward Kelsch Estate, Edward T. Kelsch Laurie Tanner Kelsch, Paula Ann King, Victor L. King, Stephen D. Kelsch, Peggy Ann Kelsch, Mary K. Kelsch, Angela K. Carr, Angela Rose Kelsch and James M. Carr to Greg Wood, Parcel South of Dover, $88,000.
William Jones to Robert A. Harmon and Lena E. Harmon, Lots 1 and 2 Fleming Heights Subdivision, $3,000.
Raymond Verst and Christy Verst to John William Collins, 33.161 Acre Parcel near Minerva,$82,250.
DGS Development LTD to Thomas Moreland and Barbara Moreland, Lot 6 Mollie’s Run Farms, $27,500.
Monica Renee Stahl to James Joseph Stahl, Judith Ann Stahl Bruns Micheal G. Stahl and Maria T. Stahl, 228 West Third Street, no monetary consideration.
James Stephen Parrot and Cynthia Lou Ann Parrot to Darren Hickerson and Lauren Gulley Hickerson, 1168 Miller Avenue, $99,500.
Amber Stortz and Rhett Stortz to Shawn Macgyver Dennis and Debra Ann Dennis, 6177 Helena Road May’s Lick, $237,500.
Adam Pyles Zeigler and Amanda Hall Zeigler to Adam Pyles Zeigler and Amanda Hall Zeigler 3.902 Acre Tract Kentucky 11, no monetary consideration.
Vague Farms Limited to Russell Beers Jr., 3358 Dover Minerva Road, $425,000.
Charles Hickle and Patricia Hickle to David Marshall and Emily Marshall, 6216 Parker Lane May’s Lick, $312,000.