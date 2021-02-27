Mason County Property Transfers
James H. Mellenkamp to Donnie L. Stitt and Mary Stitt, 718 E. 2nd Street, $11,500.
Thomas Randal to Richard T. Poe and Diane R. Poe, 484 West Third Street,$2,000.
Kevin E. Ginn and Denise L. Ginn to Timothy Lawson and Vicki Lawson, South Side Lexington Turnpike, $4,000.
Tracy F. Bradford and Kelly B. Bradford to Kimberly Dawn Gore-Sapp, 2148 Buckingham Square, $85,000.
Robert Mason and Suzanne Price Mason to Jeremy A. Fryman and Leah A. Clark, 5156 US 62, $144,900.
Sandy Mills and Russell Mills to Caleb Tyler Ream and Katlen Alane Ream, 8016 Seddon Lane, $75,000.
John T. Meng to Heather D. Meng, 6010 Roanoke Court, no monetary consideration.
Stanley F. Bloomfield and Tawnya L. Bloomfield to Danny Kyle Prater, 7114 Kentucky 1234, $220,000.
Rober Hay to Gary L. Gray and Janice Gray, 4077 Kentucky 10, $430,000.
George Kelly Ashley Jr., Sandra W. Ashley, Brian Patrick Ashley, Tammie H. Ashley, Wade Slattery Ashley and Valerie S. Ashley to Micheal C. Cleaver and Julie A. Cleaver, 809 Woodland Drive, $130,000.
Fred R. Hester and Betty P. Hester to Kirk Alan Vorland and Dartanya Dee Vorland, 1615 Martha Ann Drive, $185,000.
Eric R. Fegan Enterprises LLC to Donnie Stitt and Cathy Stitt, 206 Houston Avenue, $18,000.
Right at Home Apartments LLC to Carleen Applegate-Lutz, 200-202 and 204-206 Market St, no monetary mention.
Jerry L. Barbour and Billie P. Barbour to Aaron Kitchen and Callie Kitchen, 493 Glenbrook Drive, no monetary consideration.
William Jeffrey Gillespie and Lynnete Kae Gillespie to Cameron Thomas Clark, 3897 Kentucky 435 Dover, $157,500.
Lovell Ray Meadows to Victor Hay and Sharlene Hay, 854 Meadowcrest Circle, $225,900.
DGS Development LTD to Daniel Bloomfield and Davida Bloomfield, Tract 6 Bear Wallow Farms, no monetary consideration.
Donald Fardo and Mariene Fardo to Shawn K. Gunter and Tina L. Gunter, 9009 Grandview Drive,$59,600.
Eric R. Fegan Enterprises LLC to Cornerstone Investments LLC, 508 Clark Street, 228 and 414 Wood Street, 1021 Forest Ave., 705 Bank Street, 508 Clark Street, 228 and414 Wood Street,$116,665.
Eric Fegan and Danielle Fegan to Cornerstone Investments LLC, 501 Florence Street, $23,325.
Green Acres Properties LLC to Veterans of Foreign Wars of The United States Inc., 3173 AA Highway, $200,000.
Carolyn Applegate to Donnie Stitt and Cathy Stitt, 1025 Buckner Street, 507 Florence Street and 601 Buckner Street, $67,000.
Kenneth Pickrell and Phyllis Pickrell to Richard T. Poe and Diane Lynn Poe, 486 West Third Street and 520 West Third Street, $9,000.
Toyo Seat USA Corporation to Cruz A. Mercado and Elia Gallegos Vazquez, 8003 Stonelick Road, $50,000.
Ella Marie Porter Cummins and Melissa Porter Hay to Colten T. Linville and Kayla M. Linville, Lot Hurricane Point, no monetary consideration.
Colton T. Linville and Kayla M. Linville to Sammy Earl Linville, 4043 Kentucky 10, $110,000.
Gary K. Kendall, A G Enterprises LLC, Weaver Tax Link LLC, Independent Capital Holdings LLC and Mason County to US Bank NA, 348 West Second Street, $32,500.
Jeremy R. Denton and Stephanie Denton to Emily R. Sweet and Kelly Sweet, 5014 Chinquapin Lane, $265,000.
US Bank NA to Belle Cord, Lot 39 Simon Acres Subdivision, $85,000.
Kimberly Dawn Sapp and Kimberly Dawn Gore to Morgan Davis, 218 Main Street, $80,000.
Julie Finch Corlis to Gregory Compton and Kaci Compton, 902 Jersey Ridge Road, $170,000.
Diane Poe Real Estate Trust, Karin Poe, Diane Poe Williams and Kolten Poe to Billy J. Bauer and Carrie L. Bauer, Lot in Minerva, no monetary consideration.
Paige Kleier Thomas, Lovangel Dale Thomas, Susan Jennings and Steven A. Jennings to Christopher Mark Perraut and Reajean Perraut, 1.003 Acres Chinquapin Lane Mayslick, no monetary consideration.
Robert A. Harmon and Lena E. Harmon to City of Maysville, 610 Wood Street, no monetary consideration.