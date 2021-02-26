HOW YOU SEE IT

February 26, 2021

Us vs. them

The Democrats voted to block the release of $66 billion in Washington to reopen schools. That is control, they’re getting more and more control of everything. I think it’s time America steps up and speaks out to stop this before we all suffer. Thank you.

Good service

I’d like to say thank you to the utility companies here in Mason County. We didn’t have any power outages and everything went alright with all the snow and ice. You people do a good job year round which saves us a lot of trouble. So thank you utility companies.

