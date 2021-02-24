HOW YOU SEE IT

Get it together

I can’t understand why Maysville police are sitting on 68 hill between Pasquales and Greg’s Pizza and guarding that more than any other road in Maysville. We go through the AA Highway in the morning and it is horrible with speeders. They say the fines have been doubled on the AA well they need to put an officer out there too so they can slow some of these people down. Same thing on the Clyde Barber Parkway, it’s like a raceway out there, people pass you as though you are standing still and thats a work zone and there are workmen out there every morning with people just blowing by them. So those are two roads that are very dangerous and had a lot of really bad accidents and it is only a matter of time until there is another wreck or another overturned semi and nothing is being done. You need to put two officers out on those roads, heck if you doubled the fines you’d make a lot of money, people are going 100 miles and hour out there; I see it every day. I think it is ridiculous. Get it together Maysville, there’s a lot being neglected not just the roadways.

Kudos to vaccinators

Yes I just got my vaccine shot over at the Boys and Girls Club and those are wonderful people who did a great job. They are superior and sure know what they’re doing over there, they were trained good and I want to say thanks to them for doing such a great job.

