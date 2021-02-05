HOW YOU SEE IT

Crying uncle

Dear Uncle Joe, I voted for you to reasonably run our country. In five days, you’ve already changed my mind. You’ve cut 10,000 jobs, ended construction on a needed wall, and want us to pay for abortions all over the world. Give us a break.

Many thanks for a job well done

I want to thank the Aberdeen and Ripley, Ohio fire departments. They responded quickly to a mobile home fire and was able to keep it from spreading. They came back the next day to ensure it was out and kept us all safe. They don’t get enough recognition for what they do. Thank you to all the first responders who assisted.

A shot in the arm

The Brown County Health Department did a great job with their shots. You stayed in your car and it was well organized.

Job loss brings us to our knees

Why is this administration so set on bringing America to its knees? We’re losing thousands of jobs. Is it because Trump made them? I thought the Democratic party cared about the American people.

