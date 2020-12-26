Mason County District Court
Dec. 16 Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Steve Allen Adams, 40, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.
Johnny Paul Bevins, 65, speeding 20 mph over limit, $40; reckless driving, dismissed; no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, $25; no or expired registration plates, merged; failure to maintain insurance, dismissed with proof, costs.
Charles E. Bothman Jr., 53, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, probable cause found, bound to grand jury.
Charles E. Bothman Jr., alcohol intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment, pretrial conference Feb. 10.
Quinton Scott Carpenter, 26, flagrant nonsupport, bound to grand jury.
Robert Dale Farley II, 49, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference Jan. 20.
Stephen Fearin, 32, second-degree fleeing or evading police, 360 days, serve 30, balance conditionally discharged.
Leticia Prather, 60, fourth-degree assault, not guilty plea entered.
Nicole Lee Silvey, 60, theft by unlawful taking, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
James Ray Florence, 55, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference Feb. 3.
Tonya K. Hadden, 38, public intoxication on controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, failed to appear,r issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Tonya K. Hadden, 38, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.
Tonya K. Hadden, 38, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.
Tiffany Hughes, 26, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, pretrial conference Dec. 21.
Mitchell Lee Kiskaden, 55, fraudulent use of a credit card, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Cameron Tyler Muse, 31, possession open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, DUI, suppression hearing Jan. 6.
Rene Ramirez, 50, failure to dim headlights, no operator’s license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Austin Reed, 23, flagrant nonsupport, pretrial conference Dec. 21.
Amara R. Vaughn, 29, endangering the welfare of a minor, failed to appear, reserve on bench warrant, pretrial conference Jan. 13.
Amara R. Vaughn, 29, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. theft by unlawful taking, failed to appear, reserve on bench warrant, pretrial conference Jan. 13.
Donna Clark, 48, third-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Feb. 1.
Geoffrey Allen Davies Jr., 25, DUI first offense, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Geoffrey Allen Davies Jr., 25, no or expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Stacie L. Ford, 31, speeding 18 mph over limit, $36; failure to maintain insurance, $500, $400 suspended, costs.
April Lawrence, 30, menacing, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Mary Frances McClease, 40, flagrant nonsupport, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Jan. 20.
Lukas K. Pinkley, 18, speeding 5 mph over limit, license to be in possession, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Ben Reeves, 29, reckless driving, first-degree disorderly conduct, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Benjamin A. Reeves, 29, disregard, failure to yield right of way, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Benjamin A. Reeves, 29, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Vernon Robinson, 42, fourth-degree assault, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Jan. 13.
Evan L. Thomas, 18, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, failed to appear, issue summons for Feb. 3.
Shaun Keith Workman, 37, second-degree burglary, amended to theft by unlawful taking under $500, 180 days conditionally discharged.