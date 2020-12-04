HOW YOU SEE IT

Lighting up the night

Thanks to the Lundergan family for making the Christmas season delightful. I did not know if they would remember the water sock in front of Caproni’s that was there a long time ago.

Something to ponder

Since the election, there is no looting, no protests. I wonder if the Democrats orchestrated this before the election.

Rumor has it

There is a rumor that patients from other nursing homes have been brought to Maysville. That doesn’t sound right. I hope it’s just a rumor.

Poor Joe

Poor Joe Biden. I can’t believe that’s the best we can do. I pray this man will not actually be sworn in as president. If he does get in, it was not honest. It was rigged. That’s the kind of people the Democrats are. Those who voted for him will get exactly what they deserve.

Expectations

Gas has been $2 or less since Trump has been in office. Under Biden, will it stay the same?

Good start?

I hope 2021 starts off right. I hope the new president gives us a stimulus check like Trump did. But let’s not hold our breath, because he’s friends with Nancy Pelosi.

