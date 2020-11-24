HOW YOU SEE IT

Brell an example

I was reading Mr. Brell’s obituary and it reminded me of a couple he served. The couple had a child die at birth and they told him they didn’t have much money. They gave the family a funeral free of charge. Maysville, Aberdeen and the surrounding area has good people who do good deeds. We need more kindness.

Think again

If you think Donald Trump wants to be a dictator, think again. Look at the votes and the fraud. That’s dictatorship.

Believe what you will

Thank the Lord that I don’t have to make the big decisions like the governors and the president. I would not want to be in that position. I saw three men on television. They were socially distanced. The two men on the ends said the virus was a hoax. The man in the middle said he believed there was a virus, but he would not wear a mask. He said he didn’t believe they worked. You can’t make people protect themselves no matter what you do.

Remembering Brell

Jim Brell was a renowned member of the Maysville Lions Club and the St. Patrick Class of 1968.

