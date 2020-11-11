Veterans today

November 11, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The military men and women who serve and protect the U.S. come from all walks of life; they are parents, children, grandparents, friends, neighbors and coworkers, and are an important part of their communities. Here are some facts about the veteran population of the United States:

— 18.2 million living veterans served during at least one war as of 2018.

— 9 percent of veterans are women.

— 7 million veterans served during the Vietnam War.

— 3 million veterans have served in support of the War on Terrorism.

— Of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II, about 496,777 were still alive as of 2018.

— Connecticut was home to the highest percentage of World War II veterans as of 2018 at 7.1 percent.

— 2 million veterans served during the Korean War.

— As of 2017, the top three states with the highest percentage of Veterans were Alaska, Maine and Montana, respectively.

Information courtesy of The History Channel at history.com

