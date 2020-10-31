When to vote? Where to vote? How to vote?

Election Day – 20 September 1864 – Private William J Smith of Galion, Ohio, a cavalryman with Company M, 2nd Ohio Volunteer Cavalry and two of his friends ventured out to cast their vote for Abe Lincoln, an event he described in the following account.

”I cast my vote at a little village (I have forgotten the name of the place) between Winchester, Virginia and Hagerstown, Maryland under circumstances which I think were different from those of any other person now living, and any I ever heard of. I went to the polls with two comrades, one of whom was killed and the other badly wounded within twenty minutes after we cast our votes for Abraham Lincoln.”

“The evening after we crossed into Virginia, we came to a little village where there was a hospital and a convalescent camp. When we went into the burg the surgeon in charge met us and asked us to stay there over the next day. He said it was Presidential Election Day (Lincoln’s second election) and that he had learned that there was a squad of Mosby’s guerillas in the hills south of there.” Then the doctor said he had authority to let men from any state vote and their vote would be properly reported and recorded in their state. We decided to stay and the next morning we went out to establish a picket line. We divided into three squads each taking a road where the road forked into three. After a squad of Rebs struck the boys on the left we went to help them and drove the Rebs away without much fight. After the Rebs retired the lieutenant said for one man from each squad to go to the polls and vote and when they got back for others to go.

“We went to town with our horses on the run, voted without dismounting and run our horses back to the line. Just as we got back there was an attack. There were too many for us and we then got help, got the best of them and drove them off.”

”In that dash one of the men who had went with me to the polls was killed and the other wounded. So within about twenty minutes after I cast my first vote one of my comrades was killed and the other wounded.”

”I was not quite twenty one years old yet but I thought that if the two and a half years that I had been fighting for Uncle Sam were added to my age I would be plenty old enough!”

(Extracted from an article in America’s Civil War magazine – November 2004) by Robert W Hatton