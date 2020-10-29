HOW YOU SEE IT

October 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Anything

I listened to Obama campaigning for Joe Biden the other night. He was saying that his last year was the best economic year ever. If that’s true, why did he tell people the economy would never be the same? Why would he outright lie to the American people? The Democrats will do anything to get rid of Trump. And, I’m a Democrat.

God help us

The letter supporting Donald Trump in Saturday’s paper was absolutely wonderful. God help us all if the Democrats win.

Money well-spent

If the city and county have so much money to throw away, they should pay someone to check on the elderly.

Get in line

These protests, riots … if these people would obey the law, they wouldn’t get shot.

Reliable source

Tucker Carlson gave the report on Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and the money they’ve taken from China. He’s such a corrupt politician. I don’t know how he can even be put up for president. If you want a communist country, vote Democrat. They’re not the party they used to be.

Trending Recipes