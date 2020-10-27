The big man

I’m a registered Democrat, but now that I know who the big man is, I won’t be able to vote for him after watching the debate. The big man is a dishonest man, so I won’t be voting for him. I’ll have to vote for Trump. What a man. Oh no, but I guess I’ll have to go that way for four more years.

The pot and the kettle

All the Biden supporters, did you watch the debate on Thursday? You Democrats are worried about Trump lying. About every word from Biden is a lie.

Shameful and unheard-of

It’s unheard-of in America where a vice president can run for president when they’ve just sold us out to China. There is evidence on the laptop. They have proof. He doesn’t want to do fracking. Why are we letting him get away with this? It’s shameful.

More Trump letters

I appreciate the letter of endorsement for Donald Trump. More people should do this.

Stereotypes fail

I’m a Democrat and I have never been a socialist. I just disagree with 98 percent of Republicans. You want Donald Trump in office, well, take him somewhere else. We’re trying to fix problems. And, I’m not for getting rid of the unborn.

Barr’s no boy

Talk about disingenuous, when Kamala Harris called Andy Barr Donald Trump’s boy.

Can the coach

The UK football coach should be fined $250,000 and forced to donate to the Red Cross. He didn’t have his team prepared to play at Missouri. He’s a terrible coach. They need to get rid of him next year.